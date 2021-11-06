Reivers hold off Georgia Military

More than 1,000 miles away from the comforts of Council Bluffs, No. 2 Iowa Western went down to Georgia for the first time since 2013.

Overcoming eight penalties and two second-half turnovers and a furious fourth quarter rally from No. 15 Georgia Military, the Reivers escaped with a 23-19 win.

“Georgia Military is a great football team and they gave us a great fight,” Strohmeier said. “That was just a battle of two great teams. No one was going to let the other guy pull away. We just made enough plays down the stretch to pull through. Our guys kept their composure and just kept battling.”

Both offenses showed flashes in the first quarter, but ultimately neither team would put points on the board in the opening quarter.

It wasn’t until the second quarter when the Reivers broke the scoreless tie with a 35-yard field goal from Noah Sauberan to put Iowa Western up 3-0. Two drives later Nate Glantz threw a 22-yard pass to Ty'shun Jordan off of play-action to give the Reivers a two-possession lead.

The Bulldog’s only first half point came via a safety as a deep snap on fourth down went over the punter's head and through the end zone making it 10-2 which is how the score would hold for the rest of the first half.