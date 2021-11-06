Reivers hold off Georgia Military

More than 1,000 miles away from the comforts of Council Bluffs, No. 2 Iowa Western went down to Georgia for the first time since 2013.
Overcoming eight penalties and two second-half turnovers and a furious fourth quarter rally from No. 15 Georgia Military, the Reivers escaped with a 23-19 win.
“Georgia Military is a great football team and they gave us a great fight,” Strohmeier said. “That was just a battle of two great teams. No one was going to let the other guy pull away. We just made enough plays down the stretch to pull through. Our guys kept their composure and just kept battling.”
Both offenses showed flashes in the first quarter, but ultimately neither team would put points on the board in the opening quarter.
It wasn’t until the second quarter when the Reivers broke the scoreless tie with a 35-yard field goal from Noah Sauberan to put Iowa Western up 3-0. Two drives later Nate Glantz threw a 22-yard pass to Ty'shun Jordan off of play-action to give the Reivers a two-possession lead.
The Bulldog’s only first half point came via a safety as a deep snap on fourth down went over the punter's head and through the end zone making it 10-2 which is how the score would hold for the rest of the first half.
The Reivers received the kickoff to start the second half and marched down the field as Glantz found tight end Frank Bierman for the touchdown to put the Reivers up 17-2.
On to the fourth quarter, the Reivers marched the ball all the way to the Bulldog’s one yard line after Zander Gray recovered a fumble. However, the Reivers were stopped short on 4th and goal.
Soon after, the Bulldogs drove down the field and capped off the drive with a 22-yard run from LaDarius Caesar to bring GMC within one possession 17-9.
Things quickly turned against the Reivers. Iowa Western was stopped quickly by the Bulldog defense. The Bulldogs then marched down again to score a touchdown and successfully converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 17-17.
“That was a big opportunity for them to swing the momentum,” Strohmeier said. They completed a big pass to get out of the shadow of their own end zone to flip the field position. Then had pass interference and then later got scored again with the two-point conversion. We knew had to make some plays down the stretch.”
The Reivers again needed an answer with just over four minutes remaining in the game. The Reiver moved the sticks twice, but saw their drive stall and were forced to punt with under two minutes left to play.
However, the Bulldogs return man K.J. Rose dropped the punt and Koah Thompson recovered the ball for the Reivers on the Georgia Military 30 yard line to give the Reivers a second chance.
The Reivers did not disappoint as it only took two plays before Glantz connected to Moses Bryant on a 21-yard pass play for the go-ahead touchdown. A bad snap on the PAT try led to two points for the Bulldogs thus keeping things interesting at 23-19.
With two timeouts and 1:18 left in the ball game, the Bulldogs needed a touchdown. The Reiver defense gave up a first down but then soon after forced the Bulldogs to a fourth down and five with just 44 seconds to go. Georgia Military converted with a 14-yard pass play that brought them near midfield.
Needing a stop the Reiver defense answered the call just two plays later. GMC quarterback Donovan Anthony ran into Reiver territory but fumbled the ball at the Iowa Western 40-yard line which was recovered by Quientrail Trav for the Reivers.
Glantz then took a knee to get the Reivers out of Davenport Field with the win.
“I’ve never been a part of a fourth quarter quite like that before, ” Strohmeier said. “Anytime you create as many turnovers as our defense did, it’s huge. You got to answer though, we did always take full advantage of those turnovers, we did on the last two and those were the most important ones.”
The Reiver defense forced four turnovers total. The Reivers now improve to 8-0.
Iowa Western (8-0) 0 10 7 6 -- 23