Reivers host Panthers under Friday night lights

The Iowa Western football team is back in town after defeating previous No. 5 Iowa Central 34-20 last weekend. The Reivers return to the bluffs as the No. 6 in the latest NJCAA poll to face Ellsworth under the Friday night lights.

Both teams come into this contest with 1-1 records. While the Reivers got their bounce back win last week, Ellsworth will be looking for a rebound win this week after falling to Arkansas Baptist 6-0 on the road last weekend.

While the Panthers mustered only 91 yards of offense, Reiver head coach Scott Strohmeier and the Reivers are not taking the Panthers lightly, especially with the short week.

That and in terms of recapturing the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title, this game is a must have.

“It’s a short week, so we have to be focused,” Strohmeier said. “We got right back to work after Saturday’s win. We’ve really gotten beat up over these past few weeks and are getting thin at some spots but the next guy has to step up.

“We’re excited though. We’re hoping to see as many people there as possible, it’s a game under the lights, and we’re looking to give them a good show.”