Reivers host Panthers under Friday night lights
Iowa Western’s Donovan Moorer (6) makes a one-handed catch in front of Iowa Central defender Major Williams (10) in the first half to set up the Reivers’ first touchdown of the game. Iowa Western won 34-20 on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Fort Dodge. The Reivers take on Ellsworth tonight at 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.

 Courtesy Travis Jacobson/Iowa Western Community College/

The Iowa Western football team is back in town after defeating previous No. 5 Iowa Central 34-20 last weekend. The Reivers return to the bluffs as the No. 6 in the latest NJCAA poll to face Ellsworth under the Friday night lights.

Both teams come into this contest with 1-1 records. While the Reivers got their bounce back win last week, Ellsworth will be looking for a rebound win this week after falling to Arkansas Baptist 6-0 on the road last weekend.

While the Panthers mustered only 91 yards of offense, Reiver head coach Scott Strohmeier and the Reivers are not taking the Panthers lightly, especially with the short week.

That and in terms of recapturing the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title, this game is a must have.

“It’s a short week, so we have to be focused,” Strohmeier said. “We got right back to work after Saturday’s win. We’ve really gotten beat up over these past few weeks and are getting thin at some spots but the next guy has to step up.

“We’re excited though. We’re hoping to see as many people there as possible, it’s a game under the lights, and we’re looking to give them a good show.”

The Panther’s defense has forced seven turnovers in the first two games thus ball security will be vital. The Reivers have a strong defense of their own though, as they held the Tritons below 200 yards of total offense in last weekend’s win.

Iowa Western has won the last nine games against Ellsworth. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Lewis Central’s Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.

