Reivers late field goal tops Tritons

The offense had a shot now to win the game with just a field goal. With 49 seconds to spare Sauberan nailed a 46-yarder to put the Reivers back in front 20-17 after missing two field goals earlier in the game, Sauberan knew he had this one though.

“You just got to bounce back from those,” Sauberan said. “Coach Stroh came over to me and asked if I got this and I just said, ‘Yes sir’. He sent me out there. We got a good snap and good hold, the line did their job and just put it through.”

“I’m so proud of Noah,” Strohmeier added. “We initially were going to go for it, I walked down the sideline and I walked back to him when I saw him and said ‘Hey, you got this?’ right away he said. ‘I got it’. For him to make that, what a big-time play for a young kid who keeps gaining confidence.”

With 47 seconds left, it was in the hands of the Iowa Western defense. The defense eventually forced a third and long play on the Tritons. Jarrett threw toward the left sideline, but Reiver linebacker Jacob Ellis jumped the receiver's route for a game-sealing interception.

“We knew they had no more time outs so I was thinking they’d have to throw towards the sideline,” Ellis said. “They’ve been favoring one of the receivers so I just said if they throw it to him, I’m going jump this, and I did.