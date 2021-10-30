Reivers late field goal tops Tritons

For the second consecutive season, No. 2 Iowa Western and No. 6 Iowa Central battled for The Cup as two top-10 teams.
Despite multiple points of adversity, the Reivers made a 46-yard field goal with under a minute to play and sealed the deal with a third-down interception to defeat the Tritons for the fourth straight game 20-17.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Strohmeier said. “You got to give credit to Iowa Central, they are a good football team and with all the momentum swings throughout the game, we made just enough plays down the stretch.
“ Like I told the guys, it’s not always pretty, but as long as you find a way to win, that’s the ultimate goal.”
The Tritons took the early lead by capping off a 96-yard drive with Madison Ridgeway catching a 14-yard pass from Byron Jarrett. The Reiver offense had an answer, Moses Bryant ran in untouched for a 45-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 7-7 which is how the first quarter would remain.
Both teams traded stops for a couple of possessions until Noah Sauberan gave the Reivers their first lead with a field goal with just under four minutes left in the first half to make it 10-7 Reivers at the break.
The Reivers marched down the field on their opening drive in the second half until Glantz threw a pass in the endzone to Micheal Love for what looked like a 17-yard touchdown, but a defender got his hands on the ball as well, thus the play was called an interception, keeping the score at 10-7 in favor of Iowa Western.
The Reiver defense made a stop and got the ball back to the offense and Bryant broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run to give the Reivers some breathing room up 17-7 which is how the score would remain for the rest of the third quarter.
“I just had to trust the o-line,” Bryant said. “This is what we practice, so I just trusted them to do their job, and when they do it makes us look good. Props to them on both runs, they did a great job all game and gave me a place to run and I just did the rest.”
Bryant ran for 120 yards on just nine carries and two touchdowns.
The Tritons looked for a response of their own, but the Reiver defense kept the Tritons in check by constantly applying pressure to Triton quarterback Byron Jarrett. Defensive lineman Jackson Filer brought Jarrett to the turf twice in this game and Sheldon Cage also had a sack and a forced fumble to propel another solid defensive performance.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Cage said. “We knew what we had to do, we just went out and made plays and never let up.
The Tritons weren't going to go down without a fight as Colin Swygman nailed a 45-yard field goal to bring the deficit to just one possession again, 17-10. Later in the fourth quarter, Jarrett tied the game with a six-yard run to the end zone with 1:53 left in regulation.
The offense had a shot now to win the game with just a field goal. With 49 seconds to spare Sauberan nailed a 46-yarder to put the Reivers back in front 20-17 after missing two field goals earlier in the game, Sauberan knew he had this one though.
“You just got to bounce back from those,” Sauberan said. “Coach Stroh came over to me and asked if I got this and I just said, ‘Yes sir’. He sent me out there. We got a good snap and good hold, the line did their job and just put it through.”
“I’m so proud of Noah,” Strohmeier added. “We initially were going to go for it, I walked down the sideline and I walked back to him when I saw him and said ‘Hey, you got this?’ right away he said. ‘I got it’. For him to make that, what a big-time play for a young kid who keeps gaining confidence.”
With 47 seconds left, it was in the hands of the Iowa Western defense. The defense eventually forced a third and long play on the Tritons. Jarrett threw toward the left sideline, but Reiver linebacker Jacob Ellis jumped the receiver's route for a game-sealing interception.
“We knew they had no more time outs so I was thinking they’d have to throw towards the sideline,” Ellis said. “They’ve been favoring one of the receivers so I just said if they throw it to him, I’m going jump this, and I did.
“I give this one to my dad, rest in peace. I know he was watching me in this game and guiding me through this game.”
Ellis also led the Reivers with 15 total tackles to go with two interceptions for the day.
With the win, Iowa Western improves to 7-0 and now leads the all-time series against Iowa Central 13-2. Strohmeier and the Reivers are thrilled to keep the cup in Council Bluffs.
“Our guys take a lot of pride in the cup,” Strohmeier said. “They want to keep here at Iowa Western and with this win, we’ve also won the regional championship. It’s a big day, a big win to be able to keep the cup and the region and keep our hopes alive.”
now prepares for its final road game of the season at Georgia Military. The kick-off for this game is scheduled for Nov.6 at 1 p.m.
Iowa Central (6-2) 7 0 0 10 -- 17
Iowa Western (7-0) 7 3 7 3 -- 20