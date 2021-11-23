Reivers make first-ever NJCAA playoff

The No. 1 ranked Iowa Western football team has earned a spot in the NJCAA’s first-ever playoff.

Iowa Western earned the No. 1 overall seed with a 9-0 record, earning a home game for the NJCAA semifinal round. The Reivers will meet a familiar foe in the No. 4 seed -- Snow College (7-1) will come to Council Bluffs on Dec. 4 to take on the top-ranked Reivers.

Also making the playoffs is the No. 2 seed New Mexico Military (10-1), who will play No. 3 Northwest Mississippi(9-2) in Roswell, New Mexico on Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. central time.

The winners of the semifinal contests will advance to the NJCAA Football championship game in Little Rock, Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium.

Iowa Western defeated Snow 17-14 on the road in the regular season on Oct. 9. Snow won the last meeting in Council Bluffs 31-30 during last season's spring slate on March 27.

Kickoff between Iowa Western and Snow is set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.