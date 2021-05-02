Reivers post third shut out in dubbing over Golden Norseman

No. 5 Iowa Western remains unbeaten on the road as they improved to 3-0 away from Council Bluffs as they defeated Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 48-0.

The game also marks Iowa Western’s third shut out win in the past four games.

After another slow start for the Iowa Western offense, who ended their first two drives with a three and outs, the Reiver offense began to find some mojo as Nate Glantz found freshman running back Kedrik Osuorah on a four yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter.

The Reivers would then find the end zone twice in the second quarter as Glantz threw his second touchdown pass of the game, this one an eight yard pass to freshman receiver Jermaine Dawson to make it 14-0.

Next drive, redshirt sophomore Milton Sargbah ran in a score from four yards out, Josh Jasek then made his third PAT to make it 21-0. Sarabah ran for 89 yards on six carries and scored twice.

Though the offense again took a bit to get in their groove, Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier was pleased with how his offense eventually settled in to take control.