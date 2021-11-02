Reivers prep for a final road trip

After a thrilling 20-17 win over previously No. 6 ranked Iowa Central (now No. 11) at Titan Stadium, No. 2 Iowa Western football will hit the road one last time for the regular season.
This road game will put the Reivers up against their third ranked opponent within the last four games as they head to Milledgeville, Georgia to face No. 15 Georgia Military.
While the most recent meeting ever was in December 2015 in the Graphic edge bowl, the trip to Milledgeville stands out a bit more to the team. Strohmeier recalls their last trip to the south and how the Reivers fell to the Bulldogs 48-38 and foiled Iowa Western’s national title hopes.
This year has some similar storylines heading into the game. The Reivers know they will need to brace for another battle against a Bulldog team that has averaged over 30 points per game and has won three in a row since losing 49-17 to Snow College.
“It’s time to get back to work,” Strohmeier said. “It’s tough to play them down there and they’re playing a lot better right now, so we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
The Bulldog’s rushing defense could prove challenging to crack as they’ve allowed an average of just 55 yards a game. On the other hand, the rushing attack is what helped lead the Reivers to victory over the Tritons, leading that attack was Moses Bryant who ran for 120 yards on just nine carries.
“We just got to do the same thing that we’ve been doing,” Bryant said. “We got back to work on Monday and just do what we do, practice what we know, and listen to the coaches and execute. If we do that this weekend, we’ll be ready for this game.”
The Reiver defense has been nothing short of solid again this season themselves though. Forcing three turnovers last week and have yet to let anyone score more than 22 points in a game. The Reiver defense knows they’ll need to produce another big performance to get the job done this weekend.
However, the main motivator for the Reivers is knowing every game counts. With aspirations for a playoff berth at the end of the season, the Reivers know everyone will be coming after them and looking to knock them off. So the goal remains, go 1-0 every week.
“Georgia Military is going to be like all our other games,” Strohmeier said. “Everyone wants to beat us, that’s ultimately what they’re going to try to do. We got to be ready to answer the call and execute the game plan again.”
Kick-off between the Reivers and Bulldogs is set for noon central time this Saturday. The Reivers are 2-1 all-time against Georgia Military heading into this game.