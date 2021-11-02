Reivers prep for a final road trip

“We just got to do the same thing that we’ve been doing,” Bryant said. “We got back to work on Monday and just do what we do, practice what we know, and listen to the coaches and execute. If we do that this weekend, we’ll be ready for this game.”

The Reiver defense has been nothing short of solid again this season themselves though. Forcing three turnovers last week and have yet to let anyone score more than 22 points in a game. The Reiver defense knows they’ll need to produce another big performance to get the job done this weekend.

However, the main motivator for the Reivers is knowing every game counts. With aspirations for a playoff berth at the end of the season, the Reivers know everyone will be coming after them and looking to knock them off. So the goal remains, go 1-0 every week.

“Georgia Military is going to be like all our other games,” Strohmeier said. “Everyone wants to beat us, that’s ultimately what they’re going to try to do. We got to be ready to answer the call and execute the game plan again.”

Kick-off between the Reivers and Bulldogs is set for noon central time this Saturday. The Reivers are 2-1 all-time against Georgia Military heading into this game.