Reivers rise in polls; not looking past winless ASA Miami

After defeating Iowa Central 36-22 in a top-10 showdown on Sunday, Iowa Western football rose to No. 3 in the latest NJCAA polls. After the extended week, the Reivers now prepare to host ASA Miami at Titan Stadium this weekend.
The Reivers only trailed in Sunday’s game for about four minutes late in the first quarter before Nate Glantz threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Michael Love to put the Reivers in front. From that point onward, the Reivers never gave up their lead to the then No. 8 ranked Tritons in Fort Dodge as the Reiver defense forced two interceptions and sacked the quarterback four times to keep the Tritons in check.
“Overall, I think we played well,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “We started with a turnover early on, but the defense held them to three and we pretty much controlled the game most of the way. We gave up some yards, but our defense made a lot of great plays in the red zone and denied some of their opportunities to force them to kick or get no points, and then offensively we’d respond with points. Overall things went really well.”
Meanwhile, around the country, Last week’s second and third-ranked teams were handed their first losses of the season, thus seemingly opening the door for Iowa Western to climb up to the No. 2 rank. Instead, Independence College from Kansas leaped from No. 6 to the No. 2 spot after beating previously No. 3 Garden City, which was good enough to have the Pirates leap by the Reivers for the No. 2 spot.
The feeling isn’t sitting too well with the team.
While the team feels a bit spited from this move, Strohmeier says as long as this team keeps playing well, the rest will take care of itself.
“It’s more motivation for us,” Strohmeier said. “Some teams bumped past us and our guys feel a little disrespected. At the same time, we’re not going to get too worked up about it, because we know what’s still ahead of us as well. If we don’t take care of this week it won’t matter what happens and then it just proves those people right. We just got to take care of business and the rankings will take care of itself.”
Next on the schedule is ASA Miami (0-3). Despite the Silver Storm’s 0-3 start to the season Strohmeier and the Reivers will not be taking anything in this game for granted. Seeing the Silver Storm put up great fights with the likes of preseason top-15 teams like Georgia Military, and currently (RV) Lackawanna, the Reivers expect a fight this weekend.
“ASA is a good team,” Strohmeier said. “They have athletes and everyone recruits from Miami. They’ve had to travel to all of their games and traveling can take a big toll on a team, and they’ve really been running around. They’ve had a by week since their game against Lackawanna, so they’ve gotten a little rest ”
While the Reivers look to take care of business this week, it may be easy for one to wonder if any of the team is perhaps looking forward to next Saturday, Oct. 9 showdown in Utah with defending national champion and No. 1 ranked Snow College.
The only challenge on the Reiver’s mind this week is the Silver Storm.
“We got to focus on the game ahead of us this week,” Strohmeier said. “As I said, ASA has good players and is athletic. At the end of the day, those guys can still run and some of those guys are guys that we knew about earlier but wanted to stay close to home. They aren’t lacking any talent, we just have to be more disciplined than them and stick to our game plan.”
Kickoff against ASA Miami is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Titan Stadium.