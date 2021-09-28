Reivers rise in polls; not looking past winless ASA Miami

The feeling isn’t sitting too well with the team.

While the team feels a bit spited from this move, Strohmeier says as long as this team keeps playing well, the rest will take care of itself.

“It’s more motivation for us,” Strohmeier said. “Some teams bumped past us and our guys feel a little disrespected. At the same time, we’re not going to get too worked up about it, because we know what’s still ahead of us as well. If we don’t take care of this week it won’t matter what happens and then it just proves those people right. We just got to take care of business and the rankings will take care of itself.”

Next on the schedule is ASA Miami (0-3). Despite the Silver Storm’s 0-3 start to the season Strohmeier and the Reivers will not be taking anything in this game for granted. Seeing the Silver Storm put up great fights with the likes of preseason top-15 teams like Georgia Military, and currently (RV) Lackawanna, the Reivers expect a fight this weekend.

“ASA is a good team,” Strohmeier said. “They have athletes and everyone recruits from Miami. They’ve had to travel to all of their games and traveling can take a big toll on a team, and they’ve really been running around. They’ve had a by week since their game against Lackawanna, so they’ve gotten a little rest ”