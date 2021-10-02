Reivers stomp Silver Storm

No. 3 Iowa Western took advantage of some early short field opportunities in the first half and put up 33 points in the second quarter to roll by ASA Miami 51-6 at Titan Stadium.
“The defense set us up with a lot of short fields,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “That’s the key when you can get short fields like that, you have to capitalize and that’s the biggest thing to me. I thought we did a good job of taking care of business there and finishing those drives with points.”
The Reivers started with just an eight-yard field on their first drive. Three plays into the drive, Nate Glantz delivered a five-yard pass to Jalen Gaudet to put the Reivers on the board.
Next Storm possession, the defense forced a three and out to set up the special teams for a big play. Cortez Eatmon and Ben Radicia blocked a punt that went through the backline of the endzone for a safety.
Ensuing Reiver possession, Glantz dove into the endzone after a 6-yard run to the house to make it 16-0 Reivers which is how the score would stand at the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Glantz connected to CJ Horton on an eight-yard pass to the end zone to make it 23-0. Two drives later, Milton Sargbah found the endzone on a three-yard run right after a 29-yard pass from Glantz to receiver Michael Love. Glantz would throw for 219 yards and three touchdowns before this game was finished.
“Starting the game off with that early turnover and giving the ball to us on their eight got us going,” Glantz said. “I think us scoring there three plays later helped set the tone. There’s still always room for improvement. We still had some slow moments, but as long as we keep to the game plan we’ll keep rolling.”
The defense continued to dominate as Radicia tackled ASA Miami quarterback Desmond Prusia in the end zone for the second safety of the day.
“We just go out and do our jobs,” Radicia said. “We’re a unit. When one guy on defense makes a play, it’s because everyone did their job, and it also helped me make a couple of plays. It’s a team accomplishment.”
Soon after a 50-yard touchdown reception from Roscoe Parrish, the Reiver defense put up some more points in the form of a pick-six by Diontrel Wommack with less than two minutes to go in the first half. The Reivers were in control at the half, up 49-0.
Brayden Wright sacked the quarterback again for the Reiver’s third safety of the day to cap off the scoring for the Reivers in the fourth quarter. Strohmeier was very pleased with his defense and how they capitalized on the field position battle in this game.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever got that many safeties before,” Strohmeier said. “I’ll take it. That’s part of winning the field position battle and our defense took advantage of it.”
The Silver Storm’s lone touchdown was scored with about one minute to spare in the game.
Iowa Western will now travel to Utah next weekend as they prepare to host the currently No. 1 ranked Snow Badgers. Glantz and the Reivers look to take what they believe is this team's rightful place, the number one ranking.
“This is the biggest game yet for us,” Glantz said. “Every week coach tells us each game is the biggest game. We have a great challenge coming up and a great opportunity to go in and take what’s ours. We all have a bad taste in our mouths from last season’s loss which was my first college game. Going there, playing under the lights, it’s going to be awesome.”
“We got to go 1-0 each week,” Strohmeier added. “Each week is our biggest game regardless of who we play. We took care of business here so now Snow is now the big one. We’ll rest up and get ready to face the number one team in the country and we got to play on their field and it’s a tough place to play. We’ll see what happens.”
Kick-off next weekend at Snow College will be at 8 p.m. central time.
ASA Miami (0-4) 0 0 0 6 -- 6
Iowa Western (4-0) 16 33 0 2 -- 51