Reivers stomp Silver Storm

“Starting the game off with that early turnover and giving the ball to us on their eight got us going,” Glantz said. “I think us scoring there three plays later helped set the tone. There’s still always room for improvement. We still had some slow moments, but as long as we keep to the game plan we’ll keep rolling.”

The defense continued to dominate as Radicia tackled ASA Miami quarterback Desmond Prusia in the end zone for the second safety of the day.

“We just go out and do our jobs,” Radicia said. “We’re a unit. When one guy on defense makes a play, it’s because everyone did their job, and it also helped me make a couple of plays. It’s a team accomplishment.”

Soon after a 50-yard touchdown reception from Roscoe Parrish, the Reiver defense put up some more points in the form of a pick-six by Diontrel Wommack with less than two minutes to go in the first half. The Reivers were in control at the half, up 49-0.

Brayden Wright sacked the quarterback again for the Reiver’s third safety of the day to cap off the scoring for the Reivers in the fourth quarter. Strohmeier was very pleased with his defense and how they capitalized on the field position battle in this game.