Rematch! Reivers and Badgers meet again in playoffs

For the third time in less than a year, Iowa Western football and Snow College will meet in a high-stakes environment, this time as a part of the NJCAA’s first-ever football playoffs.
The last time these two met was on Oct. 9 where the Reivers came in as the No. 4 ranked team and Snow was No. 1 in the NJCAA. Iowa Western won 17-14. This time the tables have turned as Iowa Western enters the playoffs as the No. 1 team and Snow as the No. 4 team.
What hasn’t changed is that coach Scott Strohmeier and the Reivers expect another battle to the end with the Badgers.
“They’re a tough physical team,” Strohmeier said. “Every time we play them, especially these last two times, it’s been a battle. Obviously, we got them earlier when we went to their place, now they’re looking to come over here and get some revenge.”
One could argue that the Badgers could be looking for revenge in this game. However, the Reivers still remember the 31-30 loss against Snow in the spring season opener which took place at Titan Stadium. The Reivers therefore still feel like there's more of a score to be settled with the Badgers.
“We still remember that they knocked us out last season in week one,” Strohmeier said. “We didn’t get to our goal last season because of that game and here they are in our way again.”
Last time, it was Iowa Western’s defense who did enough to hold the Badgers to just 14 points despite the Snow offense outgaining Iowa Western 334 to 241 yards. However, the Reiver defense forced five turnovers to keep Iowa Western in control on the road.
Strohmeier and the Reivers have no doubt that the defense will need to show up in a big way again if they are to defeat the Badgers for the second time this season.
“Most of those five turnovers came in some big spots of the game,” Strohmeier said. “It’s going to take another strong defensive performance. With two great teams battling it out, it’s going to come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes on both sides of the ball.”
Snow is now the third opponent that Iowa Western will meet for the second time this season. Having played Snow, a team that’s never been ranked lower than No. 8 in the polls this season. It’s nice to know what to expect from the Badgers and how they’re going to scheme against the Reivers. However, Strohmeier and the Reivers realize that the Badgers have the same luxury.
However, Iowa Western has already faced this topic twice before this contest whereas Snow has played a new opponent every week up to now this season.
“I think we’re kind of getting used to playing a lot of teams twice,” Strohmeier said. “We’ve played 11 different teams in 18 games, so we’re used to having to prepare for familiar teams more than once. Each team is still going to have some wrinkles, but at the same time, both teams defensively played well, so it’s a balance of what do you change and what don’t you change, but we’re not going to steer away from what we do.”
Making history as the NJCAA Football playoff’s first No. 1 seed is great and has this team ready to prove that they deserve that rank, especially after this program has felt like they got the short end of some past rankings in previous years.
“When these final rankings came out, it was nice to see,” Strohmeier said. “Obviously we’ve been the number one team before, we’ve been number two and then there’s been years we were number three and got left out feeling like we were playing as good as anybody. So to have the number one seed is great and all, but now we need to go take care of business.
"These guys have been motivated and hungry to get in this game. They still feel like there’s some unfinished business with how things ended last year, but overall it’s cool to be hosting the first-ever playoff game here.”
The kick-off between Snow and Iowa Western is set for this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Titan Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at njcaa.org for $15 or purchased at the gate for $18.
The Reivers hope to see a packed and loud Titan stadium this weekend.
"We're excited to host this historic game and we want to make sure the stadium's packed," Strohmeier said. "Our fans really are the best, they've traveled all over the place and really made the atmosphere at our games on the road fun, and to get that kind of support that far outside the state of Iowa speaks to these young men and the people that surround them, and hopefully we can see folks come on out and support us this weekend by filling the stand and create another fun atmosphere."