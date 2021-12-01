Rematch! Reivers and Badgers meet again in playoffs

Last time, it was Iowa Western’s defense who did enough to hold the Badgers to just 14 points despite the Snow offense outgaining Iowa Western 334 to 241 yards. However, the Reiver defense forced five turnovers to keep Iowa Western in control on the road.

Strohmeier and the Reivers have no doubt that the defense will need to show up in a big way again if they are to defeat the Badgers for the second time this season.

“Most of those five turnovers came in some big spots of the game,” Strohmeier said. “It’s going to take another strong defensive performance. With two great teams battling it out, it’s going to come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes on both sides of the ball.”

Snow is now the third opponent that Iowa Western will meet for the second time this season. Having played Snow, a team that’s never been ranked lower than No. 8 in the polls this season. It’s nice to know what to expect from the Badgers and how they’re going to scheme against the Reivers. However, Strohmeier and the Reivers realize that the Badgers have the same luxury.

However, Iowa Western has already faced this topic twice before this contest whereas Snow has played a new opponent every week up to now this season.