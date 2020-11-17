Report: Big Ten creates path for teams to play if their opponents cancel due to COVID

The Big Ten created a pathway for pairing two league teams for a game should their opponents cancel that week due to COVID-19 cases, ESPN reported Friday night.
The league didn’t announce the decision, which reportedly happened Nov. 5 in a vote among conference presidents and chancellors.
So long as two games are canceled by noon Wednesday, the remaining teams — presuming they don’t have COVID issues — could play. According to ESPN, it won’t matter if the game is a rematch or a game that’s on the teams’ schedule later in the year. Nebraska could, for example, play Ohio State or Northwestern again. Iowa could play any of its four opponents again. And so on.
The conference has said games canceled that aren’t made up will be classified as a “no contst.”
