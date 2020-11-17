 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Big Ten creates path for teams to play if their opponents cancel due to COVID
0 comments

Report: Big Ten creates path for teams to play if their opponents cancel due to COVID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa drubs Minnesota 35-7 for 6th straight win for the pig

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) tackles Iowa running back Tyler Goodson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday night in Minneapolis.

 AP photo/Stacy Bengs

The Big Ten created a pathway for pairing two league teams for a game should their opponents cancel that week due to COVID-19 cases, ESPN reported Friday night.

The league didn’t announce the decision, which reportedly happened Nov. 5 in a vote among conference presidents and chancellors.

So long as two games are canceled by noon Wednesday, the remaining teams — presuming they don’t have COVID issues — could play. According to ESPN, it won’t matter if the game is a rematch or a game that’s on the teams’ schedule later in the year. Nebraska could, for example, play Ohio State or Northwestern again. Iowa could play any of its four opponents again. And so on.

The conference has said games canceled that aren’t made up will be classified as a “no contst.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert