Riverside football looks to ‘prove it’ in 2021

Many may think of 2020 as a year to forget. For Riverside, it was the year that gave the Bulldog’s their first winning season since 2013.
This season coach Darrell Frain, who enters his fourth year as Riverside’s football coach, has the experienced Bulldog football team aiming to prove that 2020 was no fluke and that Riverside is here to stay.
“I think a lot of it goes back to my first year here where we just started building the culture,” Frain said. “Our goals every day from day one have been to keep getting better every day and every week, and I truly believe we’ve done that from the first day that I got here. We want to keep that approach every season, and it worked well last year and we aren’t going to change anything this year.
“Our main goal again this year is to just get better every day. If we start worrying about wins and losses each week, we’ll probably get ourselves into trouble. You just got to worry about keep getting better and then hopefully the wins come with that and you build off what you have done each week.”
The Bulldogs have lots of production on both sides of the ball from their team that finished 8-2 last season. Among its many returners, the Bulldogs bring back last year’s starting quarterback in Austin Kremkoski who will be playing his senior year. Kremkowski threw for 1,575 yards and threw 22 touchdowns last year. The incoming senior also ran for eight touchdowns and just shy of 500 yards.
Also back on offense, the Bulldogs return their top rusher and incoming senior Rhett Bentley who ran over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. Bentley also caught a team-high 23 receptions last year for 275 yards and three touchdowns.
With this dynamic duo and various other weapons, Frain looks forward to what his skill players can do but faces a tall task in rebuilding the offensive line.
“When you look at our skill guys it brings up a lot of excitement,” Frain said. “Kremkowski and Bentley were both all-district selections last year, and it’s great to have those guys again.
“The biggest thing is we lost all five of our offensive linemen from last year, so we may have to become a little more creative on how we do things there. But, if we can block at all, we definitely have the athletes to run the ball and throw the ball efficiently. The offense could be what dictates our whole season and we have the potential to have an offense that’s capable of putting a lot of points on the board”
Defensively, Riverside graduated six seniors who accounted for at least 19 total tackles or more, including its top three tacklers. With that said. Riverside will have some holes to fill on defense, but with guys like Bentley, and incoming seniors Jace Rose and Nolan Moore, along with some returning incoming juniors like Nathan Messerschmidt and Brody Zimmerman, to name a couple, Frain has confidence that his defense can pick up right where they left off last season and help lead another strong defensive unit.
They will need every bit of that production and perhaps more as Riverside’s schedule will provide plenty of challenges such as Class 2A’s Red Oak in the season opener. State semi-finalist St. Albert in week two, and new faces like Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley, and Sidney among others. Frain and the Bulldogs welcome these challenges though.
“It’s going to be a very challenging schedule,” Frain said. “Our Class A district has us with some big names. St. Albert is traditionally a playoff team, Mount Ayr won a couple of playoff games last year. Then you go down the list Southwest Valley, Earlham all return a lot of their teams from last year. Our district is going to make it a tough road for everybody. So this year’s approach of not changing our approach of getting better every week is going to be a good one this year.”
Riverside will play its first game at home against Red Oak on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.