Riverside football looks to ‘prove it’ in 2021

Many may think of 2020 as a year to forget. For Riverside, it was the year that gave the Bulldog’s their first winning season since 2013.

This season coach Darrell Frain, who enters his fourth year as Riverside’s football coach, has the experienced Bulldog football team aiming to prove that 2020 was no fluke and that Riverside is here to stay.

“I think a lot of it goes back to my first year here where we just started building the culture,” Frain said. “Our goals every day from day one have been to keep getting better every day and every week, and I truly believe we’ve done that from the first day that I got here. We want to keep that approach every season, and it worked well last year and we aren’t going to change anything this year.

“Our main goal again this year is to just get better every day. If we start worrying about wins and losses each week, we’ll probably get ourselves into trouble. You just got to worry about keep getting better and then hopefully the wins come with that and you build off what you have done each week.”