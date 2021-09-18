Second quarter lifts Reivers past Panthers

No. 4 Iowa Western (2-0) capitalized on four first-half turnovers and scored 31 points in the second quarter to cruise by Ellsworth (1-2) 64-6.
“We started slow offensively, but the defense got us the momentum,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “The Defense got us some turnovers in some big spots and we made some great special teams plays. That’s what great teams do. Our expectation is to still get better starts, but through the course of the game we had two new quarterbacks play today with all that in mind, you can’t be disappointed about the score in any way.”
After failing to find the end zone on its first four possessions, Iowa Western broke the floodgates late in the first quarter and carried the momentum into the second to 505 yards of total offense partially thanks to over 300 rushing yards.
After a successful 33 yard field goal from Noah Sauberan on the Reivers second drive of the game, Iowa Western found the end zone for the first time late in the first quarter after a four-yard run Moses Bryant in the wildcat formation to make it 10-0 which is how the score would remain for the rest of the first quarter.
Bryant found the end zone again in the second quarter via an explosive 39-yard run to the house to make it a 17-0 game.
“We came out here prepared,” Bryant said. “It starts with the lineman, it really starts with them and we always say that if they do their job, we’re going to make them look good. They appreciate that and it’s important that we show them that they’re important to our success as well. We score touchdowns because of what they do and they were ready and that’s why we ran the ball well.”
Among eight different players with a rushing attempt, the Reivers combined for 309 rushing yards.
Bryant finished his day with 47 rush yards on seven carries to go with his three total touchdowns.
The Reiver defense got the ball right back after forcing a fumble just past their own 40-yard line. Four plays later Milton Sarbaugh broke free for a 59-yard dash to the endzone to make it 24-0. Bryant also caught an eight-yard pass from Tony Bartalo later in the quarter to complete his day.
Notably, in the absence of Nate Glantz in this game. Tony Bartalo and Walker Kinney led the offense. Bartalo threw seven completions on 16 attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown. Kinney also threw seven completions on nine attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
The offense wasn’t the only unit to put points on the board. Kaden Wetjen returned a second-quarter punt 72 yards.
“Being the first game at home we knew we had to show up and we wanted to put on a show,” Wetjen said. “I didn’t have to do much on that punt return. The blocking on that play was awesome and it really set me up, all I had to do was run, find the holes, and score. If they block for me, I’ll score every time.”
Wetjen also caught two passes for 30 yards and ran twice for a total of 55 yards.
The Reivers would find the end zone three more times before the end of the contest
The Panthers scored their only touchdown off a 65-yard play midway through the fourth quarter, the point after attempt was blocked by the Reivers and then returned 97 yards for two points by Namdi Obiazor.
Subtracting the touchdown play, the Reiver defense held the Panthers to just yards of 123 yards of offense while forcing five turnovers and sacking the quarterback five times as well. Defensively, there was a lot for Strohmeier to be pleased about.
“When you get five takeaways in the situations that we did you’ll happily take it,” Strohmeier said. “That’s the way our defense does it, they get after the ball and overall I’m pleased with what we did defensively.”
The Reiver's next test will involve a road trip to Fort Dodge where they will meet their first ranked foe of the season with No. 8 Iowa Central (3-0).
“Every game, when you’re sitting where we are right now, is the biggest game of the season,” Strohmeier said. “We know a lot about Central, they know a lot about us. They were disappointed after last season’s meetings with the team they had, but it’s a new season and we have to be ready and play Iowa Western football. It’s on Sunday so we get an extra day to heal up and prepare.”