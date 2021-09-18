Second quarter lifts Reivers past Panthers

No. 4 Iowa Western (2-0) capitalized on four first-half turnovers and scored 31 points in the second quarter to cruise by Ellsworth (1-2) 64-6.

“We started slow offensively, but the defense got us the momentum,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “The Defense got us some turnovers in some big spots and we made some great special teams plays. That’s what great teams do. Our expectation is to still get better starts, but through the course of the game we had two new quarterbacks play today with all that in mind, you can’t be disappointed about the score in any way.”

After failing to find the end zone on its first four possessions, Iowa Western broke the floodgates late in the first quarter and carried the momentum into the second to 505 yards of total offense partially thanks to over 300 rushing yards.

After a successful 33 yard field goal from Noah Sauberan on the Reivers second drive of the game, Iowa Western found the end zone for the first time late in the first quarter after a four-yard run Moses Bryant in the wildcat formation to make it 10-0 which is how the score would remain for the rest of the first quarter.

Bryant found the end zone again in the second quarter via an explosive 39-yard run to the house to make it a 17-0 game.