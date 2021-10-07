Snow Warning! Reivers prepare for Badgers

NJCAA Division-I No. 4 Iowa Western (5-0) hits the road this week for its biggest challenge yet against No. 1 Snow College (4-0).
Notably, this game’s kickoff time has been rescheduled from its original 8 p.m. time to 2 p.m.
The IWCC Reivers are leaving the comforts of home to play their second ranked opponent in three weeks. The Reivers will be heading through the Rockies to face Snow for the fourth straight season, with the most recent meeting being in the spring 2021 season where Iowa Western lost a 31-30 heartbreaker.
Iowa Western has not forgotten about that defeat, which one could argue eliminated their national title hopes early.
“We have a lot of guys returning from last year’s team who remember this game,” Strohmeier said. “Last year we felt like we let this one get away. But here we are, we have another opportunity now, it’s a chance to play the number one team in the country. That’s all the motivation we need. We know what’s at stake this weekend.
“I’m sure some players are thinking revenge, but the main thing we’ve looked at while watching the film of last season’s game was the small things. There’s an offside here, a dropped pass there, missed assignment here, just a bunch of things that seem so small that can change the course of the game, and that’s something we’re really trying to point out. We got to finish things off, make the plays, and don’t give them that opportunity to hang around.”
This year Iowa Western will meet Snow College in Ephraim, Utah for the first time. Snow thus far has had no trouble putting points on the board as they’ve averaged a whopping 70 points per game, and scored at least 49 points in each of their games, while allowing their opponents thus far just 24 combined points in four games.
The Reivers will need their defense to step up and make plays this week if Iowa Western is going to keep the Badger offense in check.
“It doesn’t really matter who you play, if you’re scoring an average of 70 points, you have a very talented team,” Strohmeier said. “They’re explosive on offense, they have a new quarterback from the last time we played, but they have a great offensive line. Still got a lot of those running backs and receivers that they had from the last season as well. We’ll have our hands full for sure, but we’re still looking forward to the challenge. ”
For the Reivers, the offense is looking to get off to a fast start this week to set an early tempo. The Reiver defense helped the offense to a faster start last week along the way to a 51-6 win over ASA Miami.
“Every week you want your offense to start fast,” Strohmeier said. “I think the best part of last week was that both units were feeding off each other. The defense set up the offense and the offense capitalized. Against a good team like this week, you’d like to see the same, but we can’t try to do too much and still need to play within the game. ”