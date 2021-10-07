Snow Warning! Reivers prepare for Badgers

This year Iowa Western will meet Snow College in Ephraim, Utah for the first time. Snow thus far has had no trouble putting points on the board as they’ve averaged a whopping 70 points per game, and scored at least 49 points in each of their games, while allowing their opponents thus far just 24 combined points in four games.

The Reivers will need their defense to step up and make plays this week if Iowa Western is going to keep the Badger offense in check.

“It doesn’t really matter who you play, if you’re scoring an average of 70 points, you have a very talented team,” Strohmeier said. “They’re explosive on offense, they have a new quarterback from the last time we played, but they have a great offensive line. Still got a lot of those running backs and receivers that they had from the last season as well. We’ll have our hands full for sure, but we’re still looking forward to the challenge. ”

For the Reivers, the offense is looking to get off to a fast start this week to set an early tempo. The Reiver defense helped the offense to a faster start last week along the way to a 51-6 win over ASA Miami.