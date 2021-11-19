STATE CHAMPIONS! Titans stun Saints in 3 OTs for 4A title

Loftin caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The third overtime had to wait about 15 to 20 minutes after the second overtime as the lights in the dome went off because of a timer.

Eventually, the lights came back as did the Titan offense to the field. The Titans created a third and goal situation before Kammrad snuck it in from a yard out to score. After the touchdown, Fidone took the snap and ran with it to the end zone for a two-point conversion and had the Titans up again 32-24.

“The ball came a little wobbly off the snap,” Fidone said. “So I took a chance, ran to the outside, and just made it.”

Fidone led the Titans with 39 receiving yards on four catches and a touchdown.

The Saints after two plays marched to the Titan's one-yard line. However, the Titan defense held their ground after two sneak plays from Neal to reject Xavier from its fourth-ever title to earn Lewis Central’s first-ever state title.

After getting off to a 2-2 start to begin the season Lewis Central ends a historic season after winning their last nine games to win the state championship after its first-ever appearance.