Strohmeier inducted into NJCAA Hall of Fame

Iowa Western head football coach Scott Strohmeier is being inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Hall of Fame.

This honor comes after coaching the Reivers for 13 years and spending two seasons at North Iowa Area College, playing in two national titles at IWCC, winning one, and currently on the brink of playing for a third appearance. Strohmeier, on the same day he was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference coach of the year, learned that he will also be inducted into the NJCAA hall of fame.

While the award is humbling, Strohmeier says this award is more about the people he’s been around than about himself.

“In receiving this award, I really have to look back at all my assistant coaches, current and former players, and the athletic administration,” Strohmeier said. “They all played a part in this honor. Something like isn’t so much about something I did, It’s an accumulation of those people that make something like this possible.

“It means a lot, but I think when you’re still coaching there’s still other goals and aspirations to achieve. Don’t get it wrong I’m very honored, very humbled to receive this, but at the same time I am just passionate about junior college football.”

Since receiving the award, players from seasons past have kept Strohmeier’s inboxes filled with congratulations and kudos. Seeing so many former players and coaches reach out has also been quite the treat as well.

“The biggest thing for me is seeing all the former players, former coaches, and seeing their texts saying congratulations,” Strohmeier said. “It means a lot, but at the same time, they’re part of the reason why this award is even possible.

“I mean even going as far back when Dr. (Dan) Kinney chose me to start the program, and then the boosters, the football founders that trusted me to start this program and give me the resources needed to be successful in hiring the right staff, recruiting the right players. Ultimately, I think that’s why we’re all here today.”

That support system has now helped Strohmeier and the Reivers build a program that has never seen a losing season, finished in the NJCAA rankings for all but two of their 13 seasons of operation. For nine of the last 10 years, Iowa Western has been ranked within the top five.

“We go 5-4 in our inaugural season, then all of a sudden we’re 9-0 in the next season and ranked No. 2 in the country,” Strohmeier said. “At that point, I’m thinking ‘Wow, How’d this happen?’ We lost our last regular-season game to knock us out of the title game and everyone was saying, ‘Coach in your second year, you’re 9-1, what are you so upset about?’ I mean it’s hard to get your program this level, it’s hard to get a chance to play for a national title and we were one game away from playing for one in our second season.

“At that point, we were wondering if this was ever going to happen again and you really don’t know. Then at year four when we finally made it and won the title, the next season, again we were one game away. There have been so many times where we were so close. My expectation was to build a program that would compete for national championships. Did I think we would build it this quick and win 11 of the 13 regional championships, I don’t know if I can say that. As a coach and competitor, striving to do your best once you take this job, I knew the expectation at Iowa Western was to compete for championships.”

Strohmeier continued by saying that while it would be hard to ever expect this kind of early success, but the other Reiver programs had played a hand in the football program’s rise.

“It’s been a wild ride and it’s been a lot of fun seeing this program become what it is now,” Strohmeier said. “To say 13 years later, to be sitting in this position, having played in two national championships, soon three, having won one championship, I’d like to tell you that this was absolutely the goal, but I think the other Reiver athletics really helped as well. Other sports were competing at high levels, then all of a sudden people see that Iowa Western is adding football.

“Once you’re in year two and are just one game away from a championship, you realize okay we can do this. To be where we are and now be a national name, part of that comes with the success of our other athletic programs.

“The reputation of Iowa Western athletics and seeing the other sports have success, and then seeing the expectations, then all of a sudden people say oh boy, now Iowa Western is getting a football program and I think we built off of that as well. You start winning some games and put yourself in a position to compete at a high level, now the expectation every year like the other programs, is to compete for championships.”

This program, before the start of the 2021 fall season, has also sent 358 players to the collegiate level and has seen 23 alumni eventually reach the NFL.

Being able to give so many kids a chance to continue playing football, that they may not have had without the option for junior college football, is and has been one of Strohmeier’s main motivations in his coaching tenure.

“NJCAA football has given a lot of athletes another chance to play that if it wasn’t around, some of these kids or even players we know today may have never gotten a chance,” Strohmeier said. “That’s why with me it’s not so much even just hearing players from my many years of coaching, even some first-year players, saying hey congrats on the hall of fame. It’s more the fact of seeing how many guys saying or telling me or my staff that what you did for me on and off the field, is why I’m here where I am today.

“What I’ve learned from you and your staff during my time at Iowa Western helped me achieve the things I have and that’s the main thing for me. Yes, we want to win every single game we play, but 10 years from now if I can look back and hear from a player that says that my staff and I made a difference, then we’ve really won.”

Another pleasure for Strohmeier has been doing a job he’s passionate about. Not just being able to coach at Iowa Western, but to coach junior college football. Now, Strohmeier will go down as one of the best to be involved with juco football.

“The biggest thing about junior college football is it gives a lot of kids another opportunity as it did with myself,” Strohmeier said. “When you look at some of the rich traditions of junior college football and see all the players that played junior college football and even went all the way to the NFL, it’s amazing. I really don’t think junior college athletics gets enough credit, that’s why I’ve always been a big advocate of NJCAA football and its athletes and to get our news out there.

“The biggest concern I get when I see all these schools dropping football, because how many kids out there right now need this avenue to keep going, to keep playing, or to go to school. I could go on about 13 years here at Iowa Western about kids that if they didn’t have the opportunity of junior college football or the opportunities they had at Iowa Western, they would be where they are today. And it’s not because of me, it’s nothing that Coach Strohmeier did, it’s the opportunity that Iowa Western and junior college football gave to them. That’s why we do what we do and hopefully, we continue it.”

While receiving this accolade is great and all, Strohmeier is more focused on the possibility of bringing Iowa Western its second-ever national championship in football.

After beating Snow 30-29 in overtime on Dec. 4 Strohmeier and the Reivers are preparing to head to Little Rock, Arkansas where the Reivers will be making their third-ever appearance in the NJCAA national title game, their first since 2014.

The Iowa Western football team will look to win its second-ever national championship on Dec. 17 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas at 6 p.m.