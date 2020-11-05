Taylor adjusts to American rules football with Hawkeyes

Stepping onto the grass at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium last month was an eye-opening experience for Tory Taylor.
It also gave Iowa’s punter from down under an opportunity to prove that he belonged.
The Hawkeyes’ 23-year-old freshman from Melbourne, Australia had only started testing his punting abilities about a year earlier and had never participated in an “American-style football game’’ before that day.
There were doubts.
“At Purdue, that was the first time I stepped into a football stadium in a uniform,’’ Taylor said.
In that game, and the one which followed it, the Big Ten’s current punting leader learned a lot about himself as a competitor.
The biggest thing?
“That I can do it. The hardest thing was thinking about the what ifs and if I could do this,’’ Taylor said Wednesday. “The biggest thing I was asking myself was if I could really do this.’’
Two games into his collegiate career, Taylor has proven he can.
He has punted 10 times so far for the Hawkeyes, averaging a Big Ten-best 46.1 yards, an average that ranks as the eighth-best among punters in college football this fall.
Half of Taylor’s punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line and the other five have ended with a fair catch and no return.
Opponents have tried to return only one of Taylor’s punts at this point and that attempt resulted in an eight-yard loss.
Collectively, the experience has provided Taylor with confidence and a solid foundation to build on as he works deeper into his career.
“Now, I know I can do it, so now it’s about getting better and doing what I can to help the team win,’’ Taylor said.
He unleashed a 52-yard punt in the Hawkeyes’ game against the Boilermakers and topped that last weekend, adding to a collection of five punts that have gone 50 yards or more with a 55-yard punt in his first attempt against Northwestern, an effort followed by a 58-yard punt at the start of the second half.
“Tory, for never having been in a college football game before, has done a good job,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Taylor has delivered what Iowa was looking for when special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watched Taylor work during a recruiting trip to Australia in January.
There, Woods viewed an athlete with “natural leg strength’’ and the right type of work ethic needed to develop and succeed as he trained.
The pair met, talked about what Iowa had to offer and made a connection that led to Taylor becoming the final piece to the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting puzzle.
“I’m a pretty laid-back person, and I had never done anything that, being new to the sport and all, but coach (Woods) made me feel comfortable,’’ Taylor said. “He met with my family and they liked him as well. I think that made it easier for my parents to send me all the way out here.’’
Taylor was aware of the Big Ten and aware of Iowa before he first met with Woods.
He found himself intrigued by the challenges competing at this level presented and with the late start to the current season and a wind gusting to 36 miles per hour during last weekend’s home opener at Kinnick Stadium, Taylor has already been introduced to some of those tests.
“I wanted to come to the Big Ten because you can prove you can kick in tough conditions,’’ Taylor said. “When I heard of Iowa, there was no hesitation.’’
It was a little over a year ago when Taylor began to develop his abilities at Prokick Australia, which since its beginnings in 2007 has worked to assist Australian athletes in developing skills needed to compete as punters or kickers at the college or professional level in the United States.
Michael Sleep-Dalton, who averaged 41.7 yards on 58 punts for Iowa a year ago as a graduate transfer from Arizona State, also trained with Prokick Australia before enrolling in college in the United States.
Taylor said the experience helped him adjust, not only to the different-shaped football he found himself kicking after playing Australian Rules football as a youth but to the nuances of the game he now plays.
“It was certainly different, but I found myself surrounded by instructors who had made the transition to American football and as I worked, I saw how it could be an opportunity for me,’’ Taylor said. “I saw this as something that could prepare me for life.’’
Once he arrived on campus, and completed the second quarantine that his travels in a COVID-19 era required, Taylor found himself surrounded by teammates willing to help.
Junior punter Ryan Gersonde, who lived in Australia for 12 years before moving with his family to the United States, was among those who have been helpful as the two competed for the starting role.
Sleep-Dalton has provided advice as well.
“It has been an incredible experience,’’ Taylor said. “The specialists have all been great. We’re always pushing one another to get better. Ryan especially has been showing me the ins and outs of football, on and off the field. We just have a really good specialist group this year, punters, kickers, snappers, we’re all working together.’’
And from one day to the next, Taylor has learned.
“I know now I can do this,’’ he said. “I can do good things here.’’
