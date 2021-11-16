Titans go marching into battle against Saints for 4A title

“They scheme things up really well, and they execute at a very high level,” Kammrad said. “That’s one thing Xavier does really well, they do a great job of putting their guys in position to make plays, and they usually do make the play when they have the opportunity.

“It really adds another caveat to our scheme they’re going to try to get their guys like Aiden McDermott touches through air and ground, they’re going to want to get their tight ends involved, we going to have to be ready for that and understand that this is the championship game and they’re going to make plays. It’s just a matter of not allowing big plays to happen continuously.”

On paper, Lewis Central seems to have the stronger, more balanced offense. However, penalties against the Go-Hawks hindered the Titans in the first half of the state semifinal. Lewis Central knows with a championship on the line, against a team that has been in this game before, the Titans have to play as flawlessly as possible.

“That’s one thing we’ve really been preaching to them all year,” Kammrad said. “We have to limit the mistakes and take care of the small things, and then big things will happen.