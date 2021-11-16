Titans go marching into battle against Saints for 4A title

For the first time ever, Lewis Central football will play for a state football championship.
However, standing in their way are the Saints of Cedar Rapids Xavier, who will be going for their fourth-ever state title.
“This is just an awesome opportunity for our kids,” head coach Justin Kammrad said. “They’ve bought into what we’ve been coaching them to do since day one. They’ve put in the time and work and have dedicated themselves to improving every week, and it’s paid off.
“To be standing as one of the last two teams and give yourself a shot to win the state championship is always the ultimate goal for every team. We have the opportunity that everyone wishes for.”
A big part of how Lewis Central has made their run to this game is because of their defense, who in the second half held Waverly-Shell Rock to just three points and held them to 270 yards for the whole game, which allowed the Titan offense to score 28 unanswered points to win the game.
This week, the Saints bring in another strong rushing attack against a Titan defense that has made life difficult on run-first offenses. The Titans will need one more strong performance from their defense against the run, as the Saints are led by a three-headed monster with seniors Alex Neal and Will Hiserote in addition to junior Michael Cunningham, who all have run over 530 yards on the season and average at least 4.5 yards per carry.
“The old cliché is, defense wins championships,” Kammrad said. “We know our defense is going to have to play well. Hopefully, we can get some three and outs, force punts, and put the field position in our favor. That with any game though. You have to go and win that battle, and our defense has done a great job through the postseason. Our guys have attacked our game plan like they know how to and have gotten themselves ready, and we believe we can do that again here like we have been all year.
“We have to be assignment sound and be disciplined with your approach, play gap sound, and just trust the guy next to you. That’s going to be the biggest thing we can’t be doing other guy’s jobs, we have to worry about our own and rallying to the football. When you’re going against a team that has multiple guys who can run the football, you know you have a challenging task, but if every guy does their job and we put ourselves in the right spot, it’s going to give us chances to be successful. ”
The Saints have run for 2,262 yards for the season.
While the Saintes may not throw as often as other teams, they have been very efficient in the times when they do throw the ball.
Senior quarterback Alex Neal has thrown for 1,452 yards and completed an impressive 69% of his throws. While the Titans need to stop the run, they know the Saints are more than capable of executing through the air.
“They scheme things up really well, and they execute at a very high level,” Kammrad said. “That’s one thing Xavier does really well, they do a great job of putting their guys in position to make plays, and they usually do make the play when they have the opportunity.
“It really adds another caveat to our scheme they’re going to try to get their guys like Aiden McDermott touches through air and ground, they’re going to want to get their tight ends involved, we going to have to be ready for that and understand that this is the championship game and they’re going to make plays. It’s just a matter of not allowing big plays to happen continuously.”
On paper, Lewis Central seems to have the stronger, more balanced offense. However, penalties against the Go-Hawks hindered the Titans in the first half of the state semifinal. Lewis Central knows with a championship on the line, against a team that has been in this game before, the Titans have to play as flawlessly as possible.
“That’s one thing we’ve really been preaching to them all year,” Kammrad said. “We have to limit the mistakes and take care of the small things, and then big things will happen.
“Offensively, we want to be very balanced in our approach with our running back and receivers. We want to get them some space again to make plays and ultimately, just feel their defense out and figure out how to get down the field vertically. It took us a little while last Thursday to figure it out, but our guys did a fabulous job of sticking to the plan and kept grinding away and the more we attack eventually good things are going to happen.”
Win or lose, this will be the final game for this historic team. Regardless of the outcome, Kammrad said he's imploring his players to enjoy the moment
“I think the biggest thing here is to enjoy it,” Kammrad said. “A lot of people never get this opportunity to play in a ball game like this, to be on the stage at the end of the season and chase a state title. The main thing I hope the guys do is just embrace it because it doesn’t happen often if ever again.
“These guys have been in some big football games and for some guys, this is their fourth game in the dome. The main thing for them is to play hard, but at the same time embrace it and let the chips fall where they may. Win or lose, we have one more game to prepare for we’ll see where things go.
The Kick-off between the Saints and Titans will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Find out how to watch at ihssn.com/football.