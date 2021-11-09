Titans prepare for Go-Hawks in UNI-Dome

For the third time in four years, and the third time ever, Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Central football has made it to the biggest stage in Iowa high school football, the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Meeting them there will be the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks who defeated Bondurant-Farrar 36-25 to earn their fourth-ever trip to Cedar Falls.
“Given all that we’ve gone through this season and the battles we’ve already been in, we feel prepared,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “All that we went through this season has really led us to where we’re at right now and we’re excited about it.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done and been through, we’ve been through some adversity, we’ve had our ups and downs, our challenges and learned a lot about ourselves and I think that’s what has propelled us to where we’re at right now.”
The Go-Hawks have a powerful run game. Junior McCrae Hagarty has run for over 1,200 yards this season and junior Asa Newsom is just under 700 yards himself. As a team, the Go-Hawks have run for 2,763 yards.
However, the run defense was a specialty for the Titans against Indianola as L.C. held the Indians to just 23 yards in the first half off of 13 carries and held them to just 51 yards for the whole game on 22 carries. Lewis Central will be looking for a similar defensive performance on Thursday.
“Statistically, and watching them on film, they’re definitely a run-first team that still has the ability to throw the ball,” Kammrad said. “But statistically when you look at them, you know they definitely want to run the football and they have numerous guys who can carry the ball and do a great job for them.”
While the Go-Hawks have a powerful run game, their passing attack has made more than its fair share of plays. Senior quarterback Grant Halverson has thrown for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns and has completed 58% of his passes. While the run game may be the primary source for W-SR’s offensive production the Titans know they have to respect the passing game too.
“They have a lot of good players that can make plays in the passing game,” Kammrad said. “When you get to this point of the season, everybody is really, really good. They’re very multiple with what they do, they have an offense that has the ability to score at any time. We have to continue to play sound defense, be assignment sound, fill the gaps, rally to the football, and make tackles to contain their big plays. That’s going to be the nature of the game.
“We had a lot of hats on the football in that game. Our guys really flew hard to the football, got where they needed to be. Our guys just played really sound. We prevented them from really doing anything in the run game and we’re very fortunate in that aspect to make them throw the ball, which they were still successful with, but that was our main focus, to make their offense one-dimensional and we executed at a high level.”
At Indianola, the Titans balanced offense kept the Indian defense on their heels most of the game. That and the offense had lots of boosts thanks to some great special teams plays. In order to advance to the championship game, Kammrad and the Titans know they have to do more of the same.
“Our biggest thing is we have to be balanced,” Kammrad said. “We need to keep them off track of what we’re trying to do, but more so we have to execute, we have to be efficient in the run game and the passing game. We can’t let them dictate what we want to do.
“They have a great front six who really get after the ball. They’re tough physical players and our guys are going to be in for a battle. We have to be able to grind it out and be physical right back to them and be ready to battle their tails off for four quarters.”
Lewis Central within their previous three trips has never advanced past the semifinal round, while the Titans would obviously love to play for a chance at a title, the task at hand with the Go-Hawks has their complete attention.
“Honestly, we haven’t even talked about that,” Kammrad said. “The focus is to finish the job and focus on Waverly-Shell Rock, we aren’t worried about the next one or what could potentially be, right now we realize that we’ve been here before and we haven’t got past this point yet and we have to put all of our focus on our current game and let things fall where they may. ”