Titans prepare for Go-Hawks in UNI-Dome

At Indianola, the Titans balanced offense kept the Indian defense on their heels most of the game. That and the offense had lots of boosts thanks to some great special teams plays. In order to advance to the championship game, Kammrad and the Titans know they have to do more of the same.

“Our biggest thing is we have to be balanced,” Kammrad said. “We need to keep them off track of what we’re trying to do, but more so we have to execute, we have to be efficient in the run game and the passing game. We can’t let them dictate what we want to do.

“They have a great front six who really get after the ball. They’re tough physical players and our guys are going to be in for a battle. We have to be able to grind it out and be physical right back to them and be ready to battle their tails off for four quarters.”

Lewis Central within their previous three trips has never advanced past the semifinal round, while the Titans would obviously love to play for a chance at a title, the task at hand with the Go-Hawks has their complete attention.