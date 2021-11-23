Titans, Yellow Jackets, and Rams earn postseason district honors

The Rams also saw junior Logyn Eckheart land on the first team as an offensive lineman. Finally for Glenwood, junior Tate Mayberry made the cut with an at-large spot who played most of his time at quarterback. Mayberry threw for 550 yards and led the team in rushing with 669 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.

Thomas Jefferson senior Austin Schubert also earned an at-large spot on the first team offense. The senior completed 52% of his passes and threw for 1,649 yards and 11 touchdowns. Schubert also ran for 467 yards and had seven touchdowns on the ground.

On special teams, for the second year in a row, Boston Hensley was named to the first district team as a kicker. The junior made 63 of 64 extra-point kicks and made five of seven field goal attempts. Hensley’s longest made field goal was from 50 yards out.

On the second team offense, Lewis Central junior Parker Matiyow and senior Hunter Waldstein made the team as an offensive lineman. Speaking of lineman, Glenwood had junior Kaden Flott and sophomore Trent Patton earn spots on the second team offense as lineman as well.

For Thomas Jefferson, Blayke Binau earned a spot on the second offense as receiver/ tight end. Binau caught 19 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.