Titans, Yellow Jackets, and Rams earn postseason district honors

Another football season has come to a close for the Iowa high schools district team awards continue to be released.
In the class 4A district six Lewis Central, Glenwood, and Thomas Jefferson saw multiple players land on the honor list.
Junior Braylon Kammrad from Lewis Central was named the all-district six first team offense’s quarterback. Kammrad completed 169 of his 273 passes, a 62% completion rate, for 2,506 yards and threw 25 touchdowns. Kammrad also ran for 358 yards and 11 touchdowns during the Titan’s championship season.
Junior Jonathan Humpal made the district’s first team as a running back after running for 1,432 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season, while averaging over six yards per carry. Humpal also caught 33 passes for 424 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Luciano Fidone made the first offense as a receiver/ tight end after leading the Titans with 51 catches, a team-high of 740 receiving yards, and 11 touchdown catches. Fidone ran in for a touchdown during the year as well.
Senior Brayden Loftin also made the district’s first team as a WR/TE. The Kansas State commit caught 44 passes for 641 yards and caught seven touchdowns.
For Glenwood, taking the final WR/TE spot on the district’s first team offense is junior Cody Krause. Krause led the Rams with 29 catches for 516 yards and a touchdown.
The Rams also saw junior Logyn Eckheart land on the first team as an offensive lineman. Finally for Glenwood, junior Tate Mayberry made the cut with an at-large spot who played most of his time at quarterback. Mayberry threw for 550 yards and led the team in rushing with 669 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.
Thomas Jefferson senior Austin Schubert also earned an at-large spot on the first team offense. The senior completed 52% of his passes and threw for 1,649 yards and 11 touchdowns. Schubert also ran for 467 yards and had seven touchdowns on the ground.
On special teams, for the second year in a row, Boston Hensley was named to the first district team as a kicker. The junior made 63 of 64 extra-point kicks and made five of seven field goal attempts. Hensley’s longest made field goal was from 50 yards out.
On the second team offense, Lewis Central junior Parker Matiyow and senior Hunter Waldstein made the team as an offensive lineman. Speaking of lineman, Glenwood had junior Kaden Flott and sophomore Trent Patton earn spots on the second team offense as lineman as well.
For Thomas Jefferson, Blayke Binau earned a spot on the second offense as receiver/ tight end. Binau caught 19 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.
Finally on the second offense senior Blake Cyboron made the second team with an at-large spot after catching 18 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns, and Thomas Jefferson junior Tanner Gardner earned the other at-large spot on the second offense.
Earning an honorable mention for offense is Lewis Central junior Jack Doolittle, Glenwood senior Caden Kleemier, and Thomas Jefferson senior MacKinley Meisel.
On the district’s first team defense, Lewis Central seniors Nick Miller and Hunter Deyo earned spots as a lineman. Miller led the Titans with 27 tackles for loss and 15 sacks through the season. The senior was second on the team with 49.5 total tackles and had one interception and a fumble recovery as well. Deyo finished his senior season with 42.5 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
At linebacker, Titan senior Wyatt Hatcher made the cut after leading the Titans with 62 total tackles. Hatcher also had 15 tackles for loss and caught two interceptions. Glenwood senior Nolan Little has earned a spot as a linebacker. Little led the Rams with 51 total tackles, had 7.5 tackles for loss, and caught two interceptions.
At defensive back, senior Marcus Duncan from LC made the team after intercepting four passes and having 23.5 total tackles for the season. TJ junior Braetyn Couse earned a spot as a defensive back as well with 14 tackles on the season and an interception.
Glenwood’s CJ Carter earned an at-large spot on the first team defense after accounting for 31.5 total tackles, two sacks, and 6.5 tackles for loss. The junior also recovered three fumbles and caught two interceptions.
Lewis Central senior Lane Feierfeil earned first team district honors as the punter. The senior kicked 27 punts for an average of 39.8 yards.
On the second team defense, Thomas Jefferson senior Tyler Drewes made the cut as a lineman with 30 tackles, a sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Also at lineman, Glenwood's senior Mitch Mayberry earned the honor after recording 30 tackles, four sacks, and nine tackles for loss.
At linebacker LC junior Payton Ludington earned a spot after contributing 47 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and 12.5 tackles for loss. Also at linebacker Yellow Jacket Reese Schlotfeld had 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles for loss.
At defensive back, Lane Toman earned second team honors with 20 tackles and a fumble recovery that he returned 34 yards for a touchdown. Lewis Central sophomore Curtis Witte also got a spot with 32 tackles, a tackle for loss, had a fumble recovery, and caught a team-leading five interceptions.
Glenwood senior Jayme Fritts and TJ’s Deven Bovee each earned at-large spots on the second defense. Fritts had 28 tackles, a fumble recovery, and eight tackles for loss. Bovee had 25.5 tackles and two tackles for loss.
To cap off the second team defense, Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson was named the second team’s punter after a solid sophomore season. Anderson had 15 punts that went an average of 35 yards.