Trojans look to surprise in bounce back year

After back-to-back 6-4 seasons, Tri-Center football found itself on the wrong end of multiple close games in 2020.
Three of Tri-Center’s defeats were by six points or less. This year the Trojans look to come out on top more often in those close games and believe they have the pieces to surprise people.
“It was just a series of unfortunate events last year,” head coach Ryan Schroder said. “It seemed like every break just did not go our way last year. We’ve kept that in mind over the offseason and want to come ahead in more of those games this year.
“These guys have a lot of fire and have a lot of fun playing the game, and I’ve really liked what I’ve seen this year so far, especially with this senior class. We have some guys that are definitely going to have to step up, but I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people. There’s a lot of guys that have been working hard in the offseason, and we got some younger kids that are in some new roles and have been doing really well.”
The Trojans will return some key pieces for last year, including last year’s starting quarterback, Jaxon Johnson. Tri-Center will have guys like Brecken Freeburg, who contributed to the offense’s rushing and receiving stats, and return incoming senior Eli Marsh, who was second on the team in receiving yards.
Schroder said he expects the offense to step things up this season.
“We’ve been working on some things that might look a bit different this year,” he said. “We’re still going to stay with what we’ve done and known, but just mix up some personnel. Having your quarterback from last year back is always huge. We also have nine seniors this year, and a lot of those guys have been playing a lot of football.
“We got some people that have been performing well at a lot of different positions, as well as a lot of key skill players returning, you never know what you’re going to get until Friday night, but I truly think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”
Defensively, the Trojans lost their leading tackler Alex Ausdemore and four of the team’s top five tacklers from last year have graduated. However, Freeburg returns after producing the third most tackles in the season and co-led the team in fumble recoveries.
Plenty of kids have been stepping up and impressing Schroder and his staff as well. Therefore, the coach believes the defense could prove to be a solid unit in 2021.
“Having guys like Jaxon Johnson back on the d-line and Brecken Freeburg again is great to have,” Schroder said. “Ashton McDermott, Eli Marsh, and Kent Elliott for sure Trace Conn up front these are just some of the guys who have really stepped up at practice on defense and offense.
“Brecken has been a top-three tackler for us for all three of his past seasons. He’s been a staple to the defense. Overall though, defensively I think we’re going to be really strong.”
The Trojans will face a big test right away as they travel to Underwood.
“Underwood is always a big game,” Schroder said. “Their team is well-coached and they have some great athletes and some good size. We’re just going to head over, give it our best and see what happens.
“We’ve had good starts against Underwood, but in recent history, we’ve had a couple of timely mistakes here and there that came back to hurt us, just a couple little things that stacked up against us. We’ve been focusing on those little things here in practice, and we’ll be ready to go Friday night.”
Underwood has won the last four meetings.
Tri-Center and Underwood will kick off both of their seasons this Friday at 7 p.m. in Underwood.