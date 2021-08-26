Trojans look to surprise in bounce back year

“We’ve been working on some things that might look a bit different this year,” he said. “We’re still going to stay with what we’ve done and known, but just mix up some personnel. Having your quarterback from last year back is always huge. We also have nine seniors this year, and a lot of those guys have been playing a lot of football.

“We got some people that have been performing well at a lot of different positions, as well as a lot of key skill players returning, you never know what you’re going to get until Friday night, but I truly think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”

Defensively, the Trojans lost their leading tackler Alex Ausdemore and four of the team’s top five tacklers from last year have graduated. However, Freeburg returns after producing the third most tackles in the season and co-led the team in fumble recoveries.

Plenty of kids have been stepping up and impressing Schroder and his staff as well. Therefore, the coach believes the defense could prove to be a solid unit in 2021.

“Having guys like Jaxon Johnson back on the d-line and Brecken Freeburg again is great to have,” Schroder said. “Ashton McDermott, Eli Marsh, and Kent Elliott for sure Trace Conn up front these are just some of the guys who have really stepped up at practice on defense and offense.