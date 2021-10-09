Trojans upset Wildcats; Treynor and Underwood earn wins

Tri-Center (4-3) 26 Woodbury Central (6-1) 23- The Tri-Center Trojans rallied from a 13-0 deficit to upset the Class A No.3 Wildcats in Moville.

“This is a big win for us to say the least,” Trojans coach Ryan Schroder said. “Our guys battled all night and got us the ball with about seven minutes left in the game. We kept driving and managed the clock well and scored with just under 30 seconds left.

“We wanted to use as much time as we could on that drive and we were averaging about six yards a carry at that point. We took advantage of that and just marched down the field.”

The Trojans fell behind 16-0 within the second quarter. However, the Trojans got on the board right before halftime to make it 16-7 at the break. While the Trojans didn’t make a lot of halftime adjustments, Schroder challenged his guys to pick up the physicality for the second half.

“We didn’t need to make a lot of adjustments other than a couple of little things,” Schroder said. “We just talked with the kids at halftime and said that we needed to be more physical. I told the kids, the way you beat physical teams is by playing more physically than they do and that’s exactly what we did in the second half.