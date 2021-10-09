Trojans upset Wildcats; Treynor and Underwood earn wins

Tri-Center (4-3) 26 Woodbury Central (6-1) 23- The Tri-Center Trojans rallied from a 13-0 deficit to upset the Class A No.3 Wildcats in Moville.
“This is a big win for us to say the least,” Trojans coach Ryan Schroder said. “Our guys battled all night and got us the ball with about seven minutes left in the game. We kept driving and managed the clock well and scored with just under 30 seconds left.
“We wanted to use as much time as we could on that drive and we were averaging about six yards a carry at that point. We took advantage of that and just marched down the field.”
The Trojans fell behind 16-0 within the second quarter. However, the Trojans got on the board right before halftime to make it 16-7 at the break. While the Trojans didn’t make a lot of halftime adjustments, Schroder challenged his guys to pick up the physicality for the second half.
“We didn’t need to make a lot of adjustments other than a couple of little things,” Schroder said. “We just talked with the kids at halftime and said that we needed to be more physical. I told the kids, the way you beat physical teams is by playing more physically than they do and that’s exactly what we did in the second half.
“We got to the ball better on defense and we challenged our offensive to get off the ball faster. The plays were hitting once we got guys going off the ball harder and that’s when we started running the ball for about six to seven yards per carry.”
Helping lead the charge for the Trojan offense was junior Micheal Turner who ran for 195 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Maddox Anderson threw two touchdown passes as well. Those passes were to junior Holden Skow and Jaxyn Valadez.
Tri-Center will return home next Friday for their senior night game against Westwood (4-3).
“This will be another big game for us,” Schroder said. “It’s a must-win for us if we want any hopes of a postseason. So we want to put on a good showing on Friday and finish this regular season with a three-game win streak.”
The Kick off will be at 7 p.m.
Tri-Center (4-3) 0 7 13 6 -- 26
Woodbury Central (6-1) 13 3 7 0 -- 23
Treynor (5-2) 35 Kuemper Catholic (4-3) 21- The Cardinal’s offense exploded for 21 points in the second quarter to defeat the Knights in Carroll.
The Cardinals ran for 208 yards as a team. Helping lead the way was senior Kaden Miller who ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Junior quarterback Kayden Dirks led all rushers with 88 rushing yards. Treynor also forced five turnovers defensively.
Treynor returns home next Friday as they host Maple Valley (MVAOCOU) at 7 p.m.
Treynor (5-2) 0 21 7 7 -- 35
Kuemper Catholic (4-3) 0 7 7 7 -- 21
Underwood (7-0) 70 West Monona (1-6) 0- Eight total rushing touchdowns helped the Class 1A No. 2 Underwood Eagles make short work of the Spartans.
Six different players scored a rushing touchdown for Underwood as the Eagles trampled the Spartans. Leading that charge was senior Joey Anderson who ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Junior quarterback Alex Ravlin also had another solid night throwing 10 for 18 and 124 yards and two touchdowns. Ravlin also ran for a touchdown and 45 yards.
Underwood will remain at home next week as they host Kuemper Catholic(4-3) at 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia (6-1) 49 AHSTW (3-4) 19- Class A No. 7 Logan-Magnolia played spoiler for AHSTW’s homecoming game as they earned their fifth straight victory.
The Panthers ran for 366 yards on the ground to dominate the tempo from the start as three different Panther players ran for over 100 yards on the Vikings.
AHSTW will look to bounce back as they remain at home to play St. Albert (1-6) at 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia (6-1) 14 27 8 0 -- 49
AHSTW (3-4) 0 0 7 12 -- 19