Twice is nice! Reivers roll past Panthers for the second time

NJCAA No. 4 Iowa Western for the second time this season beat in-state foe Ellsworth this time on the road in Iowa Falls 40-6, which also led the Reivers to their 10th region title in 12 years.
The Panthers kept things interesting for the first half. Though the Reivers scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives of the game. The hope for a program-tying fifth shutout for the season though was killed after a 76 yard touchdown play in the second quarter.
Despite that and that head Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier felt things were sloppy at times, the Reiver defense held the Panthers to just 104 yards of total offense, holding Ellsworth to just 1.9 yards per play on average.
“Again, we played really well on defense,” Strohmeier said. “Offensively, I thought we were a bit flat and out of rhythm, they eventually got going and in the end a win is a win and we’ll celebrate all wins.”
Within the first half Nate Glanz threw to James Gilbert on their second drive of the game for a 39 yard touchdown to start the scoring. After the Reiver defense forced a three and out, Running back Milton Sargbah capped off their third drive of the game with a three yard touchdown run.
The Panthers would then return the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown ending the defense’s hopes for a program record tying fifth shutout in the season.
The Reivers would not find the end zone for the rest of the first half but that didn’t spell the end of the first half highlights. Kicker Josh Jacek made a program record 56 yard field goal to give the Reivers a 17-6 halftime lead.
Jacek told Strohmeier he felt good when icing during pregame warm-ups, and the freshman turned it into a new program record..
“I was very proud of him,” Strohmeier said. “I honestly didn’t realize it was a 56 yarder when I sent him out there, but before the game he did tell me he felt good from about 55 yards out kicking in the same direction and he made it with a little extra distance.”
The Reiver offense got back in sync to start the second half as Glantz connected a pass to Donnovan Moorer from 20 yards out to boost their lead up to three possessions.
The offense wasn’t done yet as Sargbah found the endzone for the second time. The redshirt sophomore finished the day with 82 yards from 10 carries. Strohmeier has been very pleased with his progression as well as the rest of the rushing game.
“We knew we really wanted to run the ball well in this game,” Strohmeier said. “Milton has done a lot of great work to put himself in situation where he can be successful and he really ran hard for us.”
The Reiver offense finished their scoring with Glantz throwing his third touchdown pass of the night to Lewis Central alumni Josh Simmons from six yards out. The defense then finished another superb performance with a safety with eight and a half minutes left to play.
With the Reiver’s regular season now over, the team will look to schedule a bowl game for next Saturday, May 29. However, this is not a done deal. More details will come to light, but the Reivers want to play another juco powerhouse or they will call it a season since there will be a short offseason before football returns in the fall and a lot of players who have offers at four year programs need to prepare to .
Regardless of what happens, Strohmeier and the plethora of players who plan to play again in the fall look forward to the next season.
“We’ll know more this Monday,” Strohmeier said. “We’ll have a team meeting Monday and sometime after the committee makes their choices we’ll go from there.
“One thing though that impresses me is how much our guys want to play another game, but at the same time we’re going to do what’s best for the players. We got some guys that need to move to their new school the week after or even on that weekend. We’re going to do whatever is best for everybody.”
The potential bowl game is scheduled for May 29 at noon at Gale Wickersham Stadium. Further details are projected to be available this Monday.
Iowa Western (7-1) 14 3 14 9 --40
Ellsworth (2-6) 6 0 0 0 --6