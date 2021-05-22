Twice is nice! Reivers roll past Panthers for the second time

The Reivers would not find the end zone for the rest of the first half but that didn’t spell the end of the first half highlights. Kicker Josh Jacek made a program record 56 yard field goal to give the Reivers a 17-6 halftime lead.

Jacek told Strohmeier he felt good when icing during pregame warm-ups, and the freshman turned it into a new program record..

“I was very proud of him,” Strohmeier said. “I honestly didn’t realize it was a 56 yarder when I sent him out there, but before the game he did tell me he felt good from about 55 yards out kicking in the same direction and he made it with a little extra distance.”

The Reiver offense got back in sync to start the second half as Glantz connected a pass to Donnovan Moorer from 20 yards out to boost their lead up to three possessions.

The offense wasn’t done yet as Sargbah found the endzone for the second time. The redshirt sophomore finished the day with 82 yards from 10 carries. Strohmeier has been very pleased with his progression as well as the rest of the rushing game.

“We knew we really wanted to run the ball well in this game,” Strohmeier said. “Milton has done a lot of great work to put himself in situation where he can be successful and he really ran hard for us.”