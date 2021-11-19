WATCH NOW: Titans stun Saints in 3 OTs for 4A title

CEDAR FALLS -- In a battle of two of Class 4A’s top defenses, Lewis Central football and Xavier Cedar Rapids went toe to toe with each other and created an instant classic for the Class 4A championship on Thursday night in Cedar Falls.

After three overtimes, and a roughly 15-minute lighting delay, Lewis Central’s defense made a goal-line stand, stuffing the Saints twice on the one-yard line to win the Class 4A state title 32-24.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” head coach Justin Kammrad said. “I’m so happy for these kids, I’m so happy for the coaches and our community. These kids bought in. Last winter when we all said we were going to do this, everyone bought in. Everyone was there every day and they busted their tails and never wavered.

“They trusted the process and always said if you believe it, you achieve it and these gosh-darned kids put everything they had into this they put their heart and soul into and achieved something that no one can ever take away from them.”

The third overtime had to wait about 15 to 20 minutes after the second overtime as the lights in the dome went off because of a timer.