We meet again! Titans and Indians battle for the dome

While the Indians bested the Titans back in their week four contest, one could argue it was more of a case of a game that slipped away. The Titans were about a yard away from scoring a potential game-winning touchdown until penalties back them away from the goal line and ultimately aided the Indians to hold off Lewis Central.

With that in mind, the Titans are focusing on the details to make sure history won’t repeat itself in this game.

“Mistakes in the last game were what had us change some things,” Kammrad said. “From that point on, our kids knew that our backs were against the wall in terms of making the playoffs. It emphasized taking care of the little things and limiting mistakes, penalties, and turnovers. Unfortunately, that’s what crept on us in the last game. In this game, we understand that the margin for error is very small and we have to minimize those mistakes as much as possible to win.”

The previous game was two teams that showed impressive aerial attacks. Each team threw for over 220 yards and it proved challenging to run the football as there wasn’t even 100 yards rushing combined between the two teams in the previous game.

The Titans expect another tough defensive performance this time around, but believe they can achieve more success on the ground this time.