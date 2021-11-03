We meet again! Titans and Indians battle for the dome

It seems like deja vu for Class 4A No. 5 Lewis Central football. The Titans are just one win away from the state semifinals in Cedar Falls, but to earn that trip, the Titans must once again hit the road against a team that defeated them earlier in the season.
Last year it was a rematch in Harlan for a trip to the semifinals as the Titans looked to avenge a previous defeat at the same location that year as well, but the Titans fell in a heartbreaker 21-14.
The Titans again will look to avenge a previous defeat to advance to the state semifinals this season. Standing in the Titan’s way of a third-time ever appearance to the semis is Class 4A No. 3 Indianola. The Indian beat Lewis Central 14-9 on Sept. 17 in Indianola.
Two months later the Titans and Indians meet again, but this time for a spot on Iowa high school football’s biggest stage, the UNI-Dome.
“We’ve talked a bit about where we were then and with where we are now,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “When you get to week 11 of the season both teams are going to have a lot of film on each other and they may have a couple of surprises, but for the most part, you know your opponent.
“We know them, they know us. It’s going to come down to a matter of execution, who’s playing the best football at this time, and who’s going to make the least amount of mistakes. Whoever does that will likely be victorious in this game.”
While the Indians bested the Titans back in their week four contest, one could argue it was more of a case of a game that slipped away. The Titans were about a yard away from scoring a potential game-winning touchdown until penalties back them away from the goal line and ultimately aided the Indians to hold off Lewis Central.
With that in mind, the Titans are focusing on the details to make sure history won’t repeat itself in this game.
“Mistakes in the last game were what had us change some things,” Kammrad said. “From that point on, our kids knew that our backs were against the wall in terms of making the playoffs. It emphasized taking care of the little things and limiting mistakes, penalties, and turnovers. Unfortunately, that’s what crept on us in the last game. In this game, we understand that the margin for error is very small and we have to minimize those mistakes as much as possible to win.”
The previous game was two teams that showed impressive aerial attacks. Each team threw for over 220 yards and it proved challenging to run the football as there wasn’t even 100 yards rushing combined between the two teams in the previous game.
The Titans expect another tough defensive performance this time around, but believe they can achieve more success on the ground this time.
“They really took away our running game last time,” Kammrad said. “In the postseason, when it’s chilly out, you have to have the ability to run the football, we have to be a lot better in the run game this time. And take our shots where and when we can in the passing game to keep them off balance.
“We have to be able to establish a run game, we can’t be one-dimensional at this point of the season. We feel like as a team we’ve gotten better, Jonathan (Humpal) has been better, it’s just going to come down to execution.”
The Titans had just 60 total rushing yards in the last game.
Over this past decade, the Titans have been in this position seven times. The seniors of this team were a part of the first two trips to the dome, so the Titans see it’s only fitting that the seniors finish their careers by visiting Cedar Falls one more time.
“They were freshmen the first time Lewis Central ever made it to the dome and then sophomores on the second visit,” Kammrad said. “They know what it’s like, they want to get there, they know what the experience is like and they enjoyed it.
“However, we have to take care of business. You can’t just show up like it’s a normal game, you have to show and be ready to take care of business. You got the eight best teams in the class left and everyone has a legitimate shot at getting to the dome. It’s exciting though to have this opportunity again.”
The Kickoff between the Titans and Indians is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Indianola.