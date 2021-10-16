Week 8 area scores Trojans, Cardinals and Eagles clinch playoff berth

Tri-Center 51 Westwood 14- Tri-Center convincingly won their third straight game to earn a spot into the playoffs.
The Trojans ran wild over the Rebels while shutting down the Rebel offense most of the game. Junior Michael Turner put Tri-Center on the board quickly by running the opening kick-off for a touchdown. Turner also ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Holden Skow caught a touchdown pass from Maddox Anderson. Anderson threw six for seven and 130 yards passing. Skow also returned a punt for a touchdown.
The Trojan defense also kept the Rebels in check the whole way which earned T.C. their third straight win and second straight playoff berth.
“The team atmosphere these guys create has been awesome,” Trojans coach Ryan Schroder said. “We knew Westwood was going to run the ball they have a beast of a running back who was averaging about 200 yards and we held him to about 20 yards for the night. Our defensive coordinator put together a heck of a plan and I was really impressed with how we tackled.”
The Trojans turn their attention now to a road trip to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2). The Trojans will be looking for its first-ever playoff win against the Hawks.
“We’ve never won in the playoffs,” Schroder said. “They have a very talented quarterback who really likes to run the ball. So, we know we’re going to have to stop the run again and take them out of their comfort zone.
“We’ve had some injuries throughout the year. We’re still dealing with some, but these guys continue to battle and show up every week to get better and they just keep on fighting.”
The Trojans and Hawks next Friday will kick off at 7 p.m. at HMS High School in Heartly.
Westwood (4-4) 7 7 0 0 -- 14
Tri-Center (5-3) 19 16 16 0 -- 51
Treynor 42 MVAOCOU 0- The Cardinals shut out the Rams for their regular-season finale in Treynor.
The Cardinal defense held the Rams to just 19 yards of total offense with the Cardinals ran for over 200 yards to make short work of the Rams. Helping that rushing attack along was Treynor senior Kaden Miller ran for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Diercks and Adly Drake also ran for a touchdown each.
Diercks also threw a touchdown pass to Todd Pedersen. Pedersen finished his night with 46 receiving yards on four catches.
Having a balanced offense along with their superb defensive performance is just what Treynor coach Jeff Casey wanted to see before the playoffs.
“This is exactly how we try to draw it up,” Casey said. “We played solid defense and moved the ball well on the ground. We have a solid passing attack as well which helped get us some extra first downs.
“The kids soaked it in last night. It was great to honor our seniors with a win as well. These seniors have earned a lot of wins over their four years. So it was nice to recognize this talented class make the night about them and now earn at least one more game.”
With the win, Treynor has earned a home playoff game on Friday, the Cardinals will host the Ridge View Raptors (5-3). Getting a home playoff game is great, but the Cardinals have even bigger plans before this season concludes.
“This was our goal over the past few weeks,” Casey said. “When it was starting to look like we were going to make the postseason, we made a goal to get a playoff game here at home. It’s a game where we don’t have to travel a long way for that first game.
“It’s rare to get a home game too. There have been years where Treynor has been undefeated and we still had to go on the road. So we’re very happy to have a home game, the postseason is a lot of fun and to have a playoff game on our field makes it even better.”
Treynor and Ridge View will kick off at 7 p.m.
MVOCOU (1-7) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Treynor (6-2) 14 21 7 0 -- 42
Underwood 42 Kuemper 7- Class 1A No. 2 Underwood triumphed over the Knights on senior night in Underwood.
Another balanced offensive attack led the Eagles to victory as junior quarterback Alex Ravlin completed 19 of his 25 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Two of these touchdowns were caught by senior Collin Brandt who also had 85 receiving yards. Senior Chase Ryan caught the other touchdown.
The Eagles also had a strong run game again as senior Joey Anderson ran for 238 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns. Ravlin had 10 carries for 63 yards and sophomore Graham Jensen ran for 48 yards on four carries.
Underwood now turns their attention to the playoffs. Their first test will be at the comforts of home against Nodaway Valley/ Orient Macksburg (4-4). The kick-off will be at 7 p.m. in Underwood.
Kuemper (4-4) 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Underwood (8-0) 14 7 14 7 -- 42
Earlham 49 Riverside 21- The Riverside Bulldogs lost their second straight game which eliminated them from playoff contention.
The Bulldog offense had trouble getting the run game going while the Cardinal offense ran for 572 yards. Earlham quarterback Darrell Matchem ran for 415 yards of that total and scored five touchdowns.
Riverside senior quarterback led the Bulldogs with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kremkowski also threw for a touchdown and 172 yards.