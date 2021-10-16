Week 8 area scores Trojans, Cardinals and Eagles clinch playoff berth

“The kids soaked it in last night. It was great to honor our seniors with a win as well. These seniors have earned a lot of wins over their four years. So it was nice to recognize this talented class make the night about them and now earn at least one more game.”

With the win, Treynor has earned a home playoff game on Friday, the Cardinals will host the Ridge View Raptors (5-3). Getting a home playoff game is great, but the Cardinals have even bigger plans before this season concludes.

“This was our goal over the past few weeks,” Casey said. “When it was starting to look like we were going to make the postseason, we made a goal to get a playoff game here at home. It’s a game where we don’t have to travel a long way for that first game.

“It’s rare to get a home game too. There have been years where Treynor has been undefeated and we still had to go on the road. So we’re very happy to have a home game, the postseason is a lot of fun and to have a playoff game on our field makes it even better.”

Treynor and Ridge View will kick off at 7 p.m.

MVOCOU (1-7) 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Treynor (6-2) 14 21 7 0 -- 42