Week one football scoreboard; Rams Eagles and Vikings get wins

Glenwood 43 Atlantic 27: The Ram offense used a balanced attack and strong first half to beat the Trojans in Glenwood on Friday night.

Ram quarterback Kayden Anderson threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns, running back Tate Mayberry ran for three touchdowns and 73 yards, and Cody Krause caught six passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams.

Glenwood will face its first road test next week as they head to Indianola. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

Underwood 58 Tri-Center 14: The Eagle's offense went on full display in Neola as they scored 35 first-half points to pull away quickly.

Underwood was led by their three running backs, Maddox Nelson, Graham Jensen, and Gage Savin as they combined for 24 carries for 144 yards, and three touchdowns. Quarterback Alex Ravlin threw for two touchdowns on the night as well.

Underwood will play its first home game against Clarinda at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Tri-Center will travel to Treynor for their next game at 7 p.m.

AHSTW 32 IKM-Manning 0: The Viking began the new season with a shutout win at home over the Wolves. The Vikings will look to improve to 2-0 next Friday as they remain at home to play Earlham at 7 p.m.

Red Oak 41 Riverside 0: The Bulldogs had trouble stopping the Tiger's run game as Red Oak ran for 240 total yards on the ground. Riverside will look to bounce back when they host St. Albert on Friday at 7 p.m.