Former Reiver AD Hampton inducted to NACDA Hall of Fame

Former Iowa Western athletic director Brenda Hampton will be inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame this coming June.

Hampton served as Iowa Western’s athletic director for 14 years from 2002 to 2016. Through the years as athletic director, Hampton oversaw the expansion of Reiver athletics with the addition of multiple sports such as football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, competitive cheerleading, and wrestling.

Before Hampton’s time at Iowa Western came to a close, Iowa Western athletics had 21 different sports and activities to offer.

Hampton saw 205 student-athletes named NJCAA Academic All-American and 210 NJCAA All-Americans. Championship highlights include 19 total national titles, one world championship in competitive cheerleading, and numerous conference and Region XI district titles.

The Reivers, having a noticeable presence among two-year colleges, placed in the top-four of the NATYCAA Cup, now called the Daktronics Cup, standings six times during Hampton’s tenure, including winning the cup outright in 2013-14. Iowa Western also won the Learfield Directors’ Cup the same year.

With the growth of athletic activities, the athletics facilities also continued to expand. Football facilities were added with renovations made for locker rooms, coach’s offices, and meeting rooms, two full-size football practice fields were added to the campus. Hampton collaborated with Lewis Central High School to have artificial turf installed at Titan Stadium for Reiver home games.

She helped cut the ribbon on the outdoor track and field complex and moved the athletics staff into a new home with the expansion of the athletics and physical education facilities at the Kanesville Center. Hampton also put in motion the construction of new soccer fields on campus and renovations to the softball and baseball complex.

In addition to serving as the AD for 14 years, Hampton was also a head coach for the Reiver volleyball team for 15 years, 1988 to 2002, and was also the head softball coach from 1991 to 1998.

Hampton will be recognized in conjunction with the 57th Annual NACDA and Affiliates Convention at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, before the Featured Session on Monday, June 27 at 4 p.m.