Former T.J. standout Schubert signs with CSM

Allisa Schubert made it official with College of St. Mary.
The former Thomas Jefferson multi-sport standout signed her letter of intent with the Flames to continue her basketball career.
Schubert, a 5-foot-5 guard, also participated in tennis and soccer all four years at T.J.
She finished her senior year averaging 10.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who finished the 2019-20 season 7-15.
CSM basketball coach Kirk Walker is excited for Schubert to join the program.
“Flames basketball improved its toughness, competitiveness and intensity with Allisa’s signing,” Walker said in a release. “We feel she has the potential to be a team leader and will keep improving her skill set. She has the ability to dig in on defense and guard multiple positions, push the ball in transition and be vocal on the floor. Allisa is going to push herself and her teammates to be better and not accept anything but the best effort from those around her.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!