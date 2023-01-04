Former Titan, 18th overall MLS pick Jensen’s number retired

Former Lewis Central Titan goalkeeper Cole Jensen, just days after being drafted, will have his high school jersey and number “0” retired.

Jensen, who played at Lewis Central and helped win a state championship in 2019 was drafted 18th overall in the Major League Soccer Draft by Inter Miami CF on Dec. 21.

Before being drafted, Jensen played goalkeeper for the University of Xavier, a member of the Big East Conference, and is the first goalkeeper in the university’s history to be drafted. Jensen was an all-american in his senior year with the Musketeers and was named to United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Team at the end of the season as well.

At Lewis Central, Jensen was the goalkeeper that led the Titans to the program's first state championship in 2019 and was a first-team all-state selection to Class 2A.

Jensen will join an Inter Miami team that went 14-14-6 in the 2022 season.