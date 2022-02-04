Four area softball players to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Four former members of the Wahl Optical slowpitch softball teams of Council Bluffs will be inducted to the Midwest United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Slowpitch Softball Hall of Fame later this month.

The inductees include Bob Waldron, Rick Leinen, Scott Harrill, and Tammy Hoffman. In addition, Council Bluffs native and umpire Dave Aaron will also be inducted.

“A lot of these folks are already in the Omaha Hall of Fame, but I think they even say this is the highest honor they’ll get,” Bob Wahl said. “These guys have played against ex-MLB players through our many years of competing so we’ve played the best of the best. We were also one of the few teams who were local while a lot of the teams we were playing were flying people in from all over the country, people from Chicago, New York, LA, all over.”

Wahl Optical’s slowpitch softball team, led Wahl, traveled around America to face some of the best slowpitch teams in America. Those ventures took them to Las Vegas, Nevada, Orlando, Florida, St. Louis, Missouri, and various other destinations.

Wahl Optical teams saw tremendous success through these trips and regardless of where the team had to go, Wahl said the team always strived to play the best competition.

“I’m probably one of the most competitive people you’ll meet,” Wahl said. “Part of it was we started playing just for fun, but then as time went on we got a little more serious and then we got a taste of what it was like out there. We just wanted to start traveling then and see if we can beat the best, and some of the teams had budgets way bigger than ours, as some of these teams would have big-time sponsors.

“Some of the players we went against basically just got paid to play softball. It was a lot of fun to compete against them and sometimes we’d win other times we took our lumps, but overall, we usually had nothing to lose. We just had lots of fun traveling and playing against these big teams.”

Among all these trips and successes, Wahl and the inductees have made numerous memories. A couple of the inductees shared their stories about how they became a part of the Wahl Optical team and then built some long-lasting relationships.

“I started playing in more competitive leagues when I was about 20 and played with my brother and other high school teammates,” Waldron said. “Ultimately, our team merged with Wahl Optical, which placed us in the top of the rankings consistently.

“I enjoyed the competitiveness and the fast-paced style of softball, but most of all I enjoyed spending time with my teammates and especially my brothers.”

Some teammates like Waldron, who also played baseball at Bellevue University, haven’t seen other teammates in a long time, but after all the times and memories they’ve made, they know each of them still has each other’s backs.

“I don’t often see my teammates anymore,” Waldron said. “But, I think we all know in a moment of need, we’d all be there for each other.”

Leinen, a Thomas Jefferson graduate who also played baseball at Northwest Missouri State, played on various teams despite moving to Red Oak, which added up about 1,000 miles of travel per week, or more.

Leinen recalled taking trips with his family that turned into vacations to Tulsa, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Lincoln and other places.

“Baseball and softball will always be special to me,” Leinen said. “I’ve made wonderful memories from the many family and friends I’ve made over the years. A special thanks and appreciation has to go to Bob (Wahl) who reached out many years ago for the opportunity to play for him. His support and friendship for me and the entire softball community in Omaha and Council Bluffs cannot be overstated.”

Harrill who also graduated from Thomas Jefferson and played a year at Iowa Western before playing for Wahl Optical for 18 years and even met his wife Julie while playing with the co-ed team. Harrill decided to hang it up in 2000 after competing in over 1,500 games where he had a career batting average of around .700, according to Wahl.

Before playing for Wahl Optical’s women’s team, Hoffman played college softball at the University of Kansas for a short time before transferring to Emporia State. During her time at Emporia State, she was a part of back-to-back national championship teams in 1983 and 1984.

The final area native to be inducted is umpire Aaron. Known as “Chachie” to some friends, Aaron began umpiring in 1989 at age 18. He quickly built a good reputation and was quickly promoted to higher tier competitions where for the past 26 years. He’s officiated some of Omaha’s top leagues and tournaments.

Wahl Optical first established a team in 1976 and discontinued the teams in 2008.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be in Independence, Missouri at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center on Feb. 19 and will begin at 6 p.m.