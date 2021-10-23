Fourth quarter lifts Reivers past Panthers

The Reivers came out looking to make a statement and enlarge their lead. Glantz threw a 48-yard pass to Ryan Flournoy to give Iowa Western a three-score lead and seemingly some momentum back in their favor.

The Panthers had an answer though as Marice Whitlock powered in a one-yard touchdown to bring the deficit back within two scores. However, the PAT was no good thus keeping the score at 24-13 in favor of Iowa Western which is how the score remained for the rest of the third quarter.

A minute into the fourth quarter, Reiver running back Milton Sargbah ran in a four-yard touchdown to put the Reivers back up three possessions. After a defensive stop, Glantz delivered a 10-yard pass to Michael Love 10 for a score.

The Defense then capped off the scoring for the day as Tyrik Henderson intercepted Panther quarterback Josh Bauer for a 41-yard pick-six.

While the overall game wasn’t as clean as what the team wanted, a win is a win and the Reiver will now turn their focus to a top-10 showdown with Iowa Central at Titan Stadium next weekend.

“Like all the others, I told the guys the next game is always the most important game,” Strohmeier said. “Everyone is going to be looking to knock us off and we need to be ready to go every week.