Fourth quarter lifts Reivers past Panthers

While the Reivers never trailed in this game, the Reivers still faced some moments of adversity in this game.
Nonetheless, No. 2 Iowa Western overcame a slow start to defeat Ellsworth 45-13 in Iowa Falls.
“Just finding a way to come out with the win is great,” Strohmeier said. “That’s what we came here to do. It’s never an easy place to play. We stumbled a bit in that second quarter, but we found a way to get things going in the second half and pull away.”
Quarterback Nate Glantz got the visitors on the board first with a 14-yard pass to Jaden Koger late in the first quarter. The Reiver defense forced Ellsworth to punt soon after which led to Kaden Wetjen returning the ensuing punt 56 yards to the endzone to make it 14-0 by the end of the first quarter.
In the previous meeting, Iowa Western scored 31 points in the second quarter against the Panthers. This time, the Reiver's only score came from a 31-yard field goal from Noah Sauberan. Hanging around, Ellsworth made things interesting with a passing touchdown with 20 seconds to spare before halftime.
A 17-7 halftime score was not what anyone expected in this contest.
“It was just us making a lot of mistakes and mental miscues,” Strohmeier said. “We still made some good offensive plays, but it was just a lot of mental errors if anything. Like we told the guys, everyone’s gunning for us now. Ellsworth gave us their best shot.”
The Reivers came out looking to make a statement and enlarge their lead. Glantz threw a 48-yard pass to Ryan Flournoy to give Iowa Western a three-score lead and seemingly some momentum back in their favor.
The Panthers had an answer though as Marice Whitlock powered in a one-yard touchdown to bring the deficit back within two scores. However, the PAT was no good thus keeping the score at 24-13 in favor of Iowa Western which is how the score remained for the rest of the third quarter.
A minute into the fourth quarter, Reiver running back Milton Sargbah ran in a four-yard touchdown to put the Reivers back up three possessions. After a defensive stop, Glantz delivered a 10-yard pass to Michael Love 10 for a score.
The Defense then capped off the scoring for the day as Tyrik Henderson intercepted Panther quarterback Josh Bauer for a 41-yard pick-six.
While the overall game wasn’t as clean as what the team wanted, a win is a win and the Reiver will now turn their focus to a top-10 showdown with Iowa Central at Titan Stadium next weekend.
“Like all the others, I told the guys the next game is always the most important game,” Strohmeier said. “Everyone is going to be looking to knock us off and we need to be ready to go every week.
“In order to reach our ultimate goal you have to take the right steps to get there and every game is a big one. Next week we have a chance to win our region, win the cup and that’s our main focus now.”