Friday Baseball Scoreboard

Glenwood 12, Thomas Jefferson 2

A big sixth inning helped the Rams improve to 2-0 on Friday night in Glenwood.

After scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Ram's bats went quiet for the next two innings before plating another run in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets answered with two runs in the top of the sixth to make things a little interesting. However, Glenwood had an answer of its own in the form of six runs in the bottom of the sixth to walk off with the 12-2 win.

Kayden Anderson led the Rams with three hits and three RBIs. Trent Patton added another two hits for the Rams and Risto Lappala had a hit and three RBIs.

Lappala was credited with the win for the Rams after pitching three innings and striking out three batters and allowing two hits.

Glenwood will host Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday for a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader with game one starting at 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (0-6) 000 002 X – 2

Glenwood (2-0) 300 126 X – 12

Urbandale 7, Lewis Central 5

After falling behind 7-0 after just two innings, the Titans rallied off five runs in the third inning to get right back into the game.

However, that’s as close as the Titans would get. The two teams would hold each other scoreless for the rest of the game.

Luke Woltmann and Payton Fort co-led the Titans with two hits each.

The Titans will play again on Tuesday for a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader against Red Oak at Lewis Central. The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central (4-2) 005 000 0 – 5

Urbandale (5-1) 160 000 0 – 7

Kingly-Pierson 6, St. Albert 4

The Falcon's furious seventh-inning rally fell just short on Friday night in Kingsley.

By the end of the third inning, the Class 1A No. 5 Kingsley-Pierson had built a 6-0 lead which was how things would stay until the top of the seventh.

The Falcons plated four runs to make things interesting, but couldn’t complete the comeback on the road.

Jeremiah Sherrill led the Falcons with two hits in the game. The Falcons struck out 11 times at the plate.

St. Albert will stay on the road on Tuesday as they play Shenandoah in a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader with game one starting at 5 p.m.

St. Albert (0-3) 000 000 4 – 4

Kingsley-Pierson (2-1) 501 000 0 – 6

Treynor 8, Audubon 3

The Cardinals took charge in the second inning and never gave up the lead from that point on.

The Cards plated three runs in the bottom of the second, but the Wheelers responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Treynor would get one of those runs back in the bottom of the third before Audubon scored one again in the top of the fourth.

Leading 4-3 after three and a half innings, the Cardinals scored the last four runs of the game to pull away with the win.

Brady Wallace, Charlie Schrage, and Mason Yochum all co-led Treynor with two hits each. Yochum and Schrage each accounted for two RBIs as well.

Treynor will play again on Tuesday when they head to Avoca to play AHSTW for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Audubon (2-2) 002 100 0 – 3

Treynor (2-0) 031 220 0 – 8

Underwood 4, Logan-Magnolia 1

The Eagles improved to 3-0 on the year after collecting 10 hits to beat the Panthers in Underwood on Friday night.

The Eagles score their first run in the bottom of the first to take the lead. That score would hold until the bottom of the fifth when the Eagles scored their second run before doubling their run total in the sixth.

Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan each had three hits for the Eagles. Boothby led the team with two RBIs.

Underwood will be back in action on Tuesday when they head to Audubon for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Wheelers.

Logan-Magnolia (0-4) 000 000 1 – 1

Underwood (3-0) 100 012 0 – 4

Riverside 11, AHSTW 6

The Bulldogs got their first win of the season in Oakland on Friday night after a big start in the first three innings.

The Vikings struck first with the game’s first run in the top of the first, but it was all Bulldogs from that point on as Riverside scored five combined runs through the first and second inning and then six in the bottom of the third.

No Riverside stats were given before publication. Nick Denning led the Vikings with two hits.

The Bulldogs play again on Tuesday when they head to Tri-Center for a 7:30 p.m. game.

AHSTW will host Treynor on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW (1-3) 102 030 0 – 6

Riverside (1-4) 236 000 0 – 1