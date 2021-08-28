Friday night scores 8/27/2021

Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29
Abraham Lincoln 34 Thomas Jefferson 16
Treynor 35 St. Albert 2
Underwood 50 Tri-Center 14
Glenwood 38 Atlantic 0
AHSTW 20 IKM-Manning 16
Riverside 41 Red Oak 20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29
Abraham Lincoln 34 Thomas Jefferson 16
Treynor 35 St. Albert 2
Underwood 50 Tri-Center 14
Glenwood 38 Atlantic 0
AHSTW 20 IKM-Manning 16
Riverside 41 Red Oak 20
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Throughout his life, every time adversity challenged Council Bluffs native Josh Turek, he has decisively won the battle.
A new football season approaches, but the previous one still leaves a bad taste for Lewis Central and has them hungry for the new year.
The year of 2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, but for the St. Albert football team it was a year that led the Falcons to Cedar Falls.
After back-to-back 6-4 seasons, Tri-Center football found itself on the wrong end of multiple close games in 2020.
Lewis Central swimming had a lot of success a year ago. The Titans sent six swimmers to state and return four of them.
Iowa Western Community College baseball and softball are receiving a new home after a large donation from a retired Council Bluffs doctor and …
After losing a considerable amount of production, and jumping up from Class 4A to the newly-established Class 5A, one would understand if the …
Riverside volleyball used aggressive attacking and team play to earn an opening-night sweep over Bedford and Essex in Bedford on Tuesday.
Thomas Jefferson volleyball learned a lot last season, but didn’t quite hit all the benchmarks head coach Darion White was aiming for in his f…
Abraham Lincoln volleyball coach Katie Darrington likes the squad she has returning in 2021, despite the Lynx graduating a sizable senior class.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.