Friday Tennis Wrap: Four city schools in action on the courts

Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson all had tennis teams in action on Friday.
Lewis Central girls defeated Denison 7-2 on the road, St. Albert boys and girls both defeated Harlan, Abraham Lincoln boys and girls defeated Sioux City East and Sioux City Heelan.
Abraham Lynx only lose one match in its two duals defeating Sioux City East 9-0 and Sioux City Heelan 8-1.
No. 1 singles player senior Dalton Pregon returned from an injury to win both of his matches and No. 6 singles Braden Mohr swept both of his singles opponents 8-0.
"We had a really successful day," head coach Myron Wilder said. "I was really proud of the guys. Sioux City Heelan had a few good matches. My guy Braden Mohr, he is just on fire. He's had a really successful season so far. I've been happy with him."
Senior Carter James, freshman Chris Wailes, senior Jude Ryan and sophomore Ty James all earned wins as well.
Lewis Central won its road dual 7-2.
No. 1 singles Lanee Olsen won 8-1, No 3 senior Maddie Parker earned an 8-2 victory, No. 4 sophomore Oasis Opheim won 8-2 and No. 6 freshman Alexis Opheim was victorious 8-6.
The Titans also swept the doubles matches including wins from senior Katelyn Rodenburg and senior Emily Burns who bounced back from single losses.
"We played excellent tonight," head coach Aaron Rodenberg said. "The girls really showed what they can do when they execute and I'm just really proud of all our girls."
The St. Albert boys won 7-2 at home against Harlan.
No. 1 singles senior Jeff Miller won 8-4, No. 2 junior singles Carter White won 8-4 and junior Dan McGrath, freshman Cole Pekny and sophomore William Tallman all picked up singles wins.
The Falcons also went 2-1 in doubles matches.
"I thought they played really well," co-head coach Kevin White said. "Harlan's top players are excellent. They're No. 1 player has really good ground strokes. I thought Jeff (Miller) showed a lot of patience in his match and just really had to work hard to win that one. Carter, that was probably the toughest match he's had this year."
The St. Albert girls defeated Harlan 6-3 also at home.
No. 1 singles sophomore Landy Miller won 8-2, No. 2 singles junior defeated her opponent 8-1 and No. 3 freshman Alexis Narmi swept her opponent 8-0.
Lily Barnes also picked up a singles win in the No. 6 spot.
The Saintes went 2-1 in doubles matches.
"I thought our girls played well," co-head coach Teri Miller said. "We're young. We have a lot of players that have very little experience. I feel like this has been a successful year for us so far as terms of wins and losses for sure."
Thomas Jefferson boys lost matches to Heelan and Sioux City East.
The two wins for the Yellow Jackets came from No. 5 singles sophomore Gavin Belt won with 8-8(8-6) and No. 6 singles freshman Ryan Smith who won 8-1.
Belt's win was his first of the season. He fell behind early in the tiebreaker but was able to come back to clinch his first win.
"We competed pretty well especially when we played east first and we lost one game in a tiebreaker and we won one in a tiebreaker," T.J. head coach Dave Kaeding said. "Everybody else played about as good as we could and competed well."
Abraham Lincoln girls defeated Heelan 7-2 and Sioux City East 6-3 at home.
Sophomore Jeena Carle, junior Savannah Maisel, senior Maddie Anderson and sophomore Ella Boes all picked up single wins against Sioux City East.
Carle, Maisel, Andderson, Bose and senior Harper snead all won singles matches against Heelan.