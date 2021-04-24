Friday Tennis Wrap: Four city schools in action on the courts

"We played excellent tonight," head coach Aaron Rodenberg said. "The girls really showed what they can do when they execute and I'm just really proud of all our girls."

The St. Albert boys won 7-2 at home against Harlan.

No. 1 singles senior Jeff Miller won 8-4, No. 2 junior singles Carter White won 8-4 and junior Dan McGrath, freshman Cole Pekny and sophomore William Tallman all picked up singles wins.

The Falcons also went 2-1 in doubles matches.

"I thought they played really well," co-head coach Kevin White said. "Harlan's top players are excellent. They're No. 1 player has really good ground strokes. I thought Jeff (Miller) showed a lot of patience in his match and just really had to work hard to win that one. Carter, that was probably the toughest match he's had this year."

The St. Albert girls defeated Harlan 6-3 also at home.

No. 1 singles sophomore Landy Miller won 8-2, No. 2 singles junior defeated her opponent 8-1 and No. 3 freshman Alexis Narmi swept her opponent 8-0.

Lily Barnes also picked up a singles win in the No. 6 spot.

The Saintes went 2-1 in doubles matches.