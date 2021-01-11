Future Cyclone Allie Petry is this season's Nonpareil City Volleyball Player of the Year

Petry’s love for the game has been a driving force in her success.

“She just always had a true love for this game. She has for a long time and it’s evident when she plays,” Lantz said. “If anyone has ever seen her play, they know she’s always got a smile on her face and she is a true competitor.”

For Petry it’s also been nice to work with Lantz for so long, as she not only taught her how be a great player physically, but also how to think like a great player.

“I was kind of a head case and had a bad attitude and all of that, ” Petry said. “Coach (Lantz) really helped me come out of that and led me in the right direction after that first year. After that, my game just really took off and she’s been such a great help since to keep me on track and keep it to where I’m having fun on the court. She’s been a very good coach and has really helped me develop my game so much.”

Being one of the team’s two seniors, Petry led the team in many ways.

One way was in kills as she finished her season with 392. She also led the team by example in other ways, including by just having fun playing the game.