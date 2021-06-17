Gervase, Hawkeye teammates will Rally for Reid

“I wanted to do something to remember Reid and honor his legacy,’’ Gervase said. “We came up with the idea for a football camp to raise money for the foundation.’’

Gervase, a Davenport Assumption graduate who has spent the past two years with the Los Angeles Rams organization, will be assisted by a number of his Hawkeye teammates as hosts of the camp which will be held at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex in Davenport.

Ben Niemann, Tristan Wirfs, Josey Jewell, Nate Stanley, Parker Hesse, Nick Easley, Keith Duncan, Alaric Jackson, Shaun Beyer and Jack Heflin are currently scheduled to join Gervase in serving as coaches during the camp’s three sessions.

“When I asked the guys to help out and they heard about why the camp was taking place, they were anxious to help," Gervase said. "I have so much respect for them for taking the time to be part of it."

He recalled that as teammates at Iowa, visiting young patients at the children’s hospital was common, adding, “We got as much out of it as the kids did.’’

Gervase said Assumption football coach and athletics director Wade King and Mike Poster of the administrative staff at St. Ambrose have been gracious in allowing the use of their facilities for the camp which will offer three 90-minute sessions.