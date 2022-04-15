Gilo builds himself into Reiver program

From not participating on a team his freshman year at Thomas Jefferson to playing a key part in Iowa Western’s national championship success with track and cross country. Fast forward six years, Wimach Gilo has been a part of the Iowa Western cross country and track success.

At first, Gilo didn’t think about running much, but after playing other sports and getting a feel for racing against others, he quickly grew a liking to track and cross country.

“Growing up and even now basketball has been my favorite sport,” Gilo said. “As I competed though I just realized how good of a stamina base I had and just kept with it. Overall though, once I got started with running, just the feeling of competing. Just racing others and competing.”

As a freshman at Thomas Jefferson, Gilo didn’t compete in a racing sport. However, his first inspiration came from his older brother, Beayha Gilo, who also ran cross country at Thomas Jefferson. Wimach found himself participating in a lot of sports that his brother Beayha did and then a friend, Alan Zemeno, gave an extra push to Wimach Gilo to put his talents to use and join the track and cross country teams after seeing him running during other sports.

Gilo wasn’t sure about heading to Iowa Western at first either. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 spring sports season, Gilo found himself with extra time to consider his options and future. Gilo did know that he wanted to keep competing and after contemplating what all.

“I had a solid senior year with cross country,” Gilo said. “Then COVID hit and it just gave me a lot of time to think about things. It was really weird at first because our track season got shut down because of the pandemic. Before then I was doing all this running and playing basketball to stay in shape trying to get to state track that year. Once that called off I just decided it was time to think about the next thing, and that was college.”

“Just knowing the city of Council Bluffs itself played a part in my decision. This is where I’ve always been, this is where I was born and it’s home. That and the track and cross country teams here were on the upswing and gaining national momentum. After thinking about it it just made sense to come here and be a part of a high success program here in my home city.”

Since making that decision, Gilo has been a part of two cross country teams that finished third and second nationally. In 2020 Gilo finished 28th out of 150 runners and improved his position to 17th in the 2021 national championship race out of 197 runners.

On the track team, Gilo has also played a key role in the distance events. Gilo had confidence that he could do his part to keep Iowa Western’s programs rising, but says it took time to obtain his success.

“I can’t say I necessarily expected this,” Gilo said. “For me personally, it took time to improve and get good at the national level. We bring in guys from all over. Obviously Iowa and Nebraska, but guys from Florida, Texas, and Colorado. These teammates from all of these areas are the reason I’ve gotten better.

“When I came to Iowa Western from T.J., I didn’t necessarily have a goal. I showed up to practice. But at first, I kept asking myself, what did I want to do, and what is going to keep me coming out here every day. I think it was the competitive side of me that wanted to do things with this team, get better, and be a leader within the team.

“There’s definitely been days where my teammates have dragged me out of bed or vice versa, but at the end of the run, I always thanked them because it always feels good to run with them. It’s just a collaboration of these guys, and none of us knew who we were going to meet, but the fact that we’ve made such huge accomplishments together has been the fun and crazy part of our story.”

With his time at Iowa Western running down, Gilo plans to continue his running and academic career at Southern Indiana University. While running on the track and cross country courses, Gilo will also study psychology.

“I’ve always tried to keep an open mind about things,” Gilo said. “I like to think I’m not a judgmental person, but I’ll still give you my experience and input of how I think on situations, but I know I want to do something where I could benefit people, and the mind has just always interested me. If I could pick a superpower, it would definitely be to read minds.”

Gilo and the Iowa Western track team will compete in the Mule relays on Friday at Central Missouri University in Warrensburg, Missouri at 10:30 a.m.