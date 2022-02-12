 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball: AHSTW beats Missouri Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
AHSTW logo

The AHSTW Lady Vikes defeated Missouri Valley for the third time this season to advance to the next round of the Class 2A regional tournament.

The Lady Vikes beat the Lady Reds 67-22 on Saturday night in Avoca. AHSTW has now won their last 15 games against Missouri Valley after this win.

AHSTW led 32-0 after the first quarter, 55-7 at halftime and 65-15 after three quarters. 

Sophomore Delaney Goshorn and junior Ellie Peterson led AHSTW with 16 points each and sophomore Ella Langer scored 11. 

Goshorn hauled in a team-high seven rebounds and dished out six assists. 

AHSTW (9-13) advances to play Underwood (19-2) on Tuesday night in Underwood at 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley (1-21) 0 7 8 7 -- 22

AHSTW (9-13) 32 23 10 2 -- 67

