GIRLS BASKETBALL: Black Raiders beat up Lynx in second half

Class 5A No. 14 Sioux City East used key third and fourth-quarter runs to pull away from Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday night’s Missouri River Conference game in Council Bluffs.

“I wouldn’t say we got frustrated, but we got cold, and they went on that run, and we just couldn’t match it,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. "Once they got going it was like a snowball effect. They kept going, and we just couldn't match them. They did a great job of attacking the hoop, and then when we did stop their attack, they hit threes on the perimeter.”

The Black Raiders opened the night with an early lead, but the Lynx ended the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 16-11 lead as Aubrey Sandbothe hit a three late in the quarter and Emily Pomernackas had seven quick points.

SC East responded with an 11-3 run to open the second quarter and retake the lead, but the Lynx kept pace to trail by just a point at the break, 27-26.

Both offenses found their flow early in the third quarter, but it was the Black Raiders who prevailed with a 10-2 run in the third quarter and a 15-3 run in the fourth to put away the Lynx on the road.

“We’re just not quite in the condition we need to be,” Schaa said. “When we get into the fourth quarter we have to find ways to create those opportunities for ourselves. Perhaps some of that comes down to conditioning, we’ll work on that a bit. We did create some good looks offensively, but just didn’t finish them when we needed to.”

Emily Pomernackas and Addie Naughton co-led the Lynx with 12 points each, and Hutson Rau added 11 for A.L. The Black Raiders were led by Trishelle Miller and Alexandra Flattery who scored 17 points each.

The Lynx will look to get back in the win column on Friday when they travel to Class 4A No. 4 Bishop Heelan in Sioux City at 6 p.m.

Sioux City East (8-1) 11 16 23 20 – 70

Abraham Lincoln (7-4) 16 10 17 9 – 52