Girls Basketball: Cardinals advance past Wildcats

TREYNOR — Class 2A No. 8 Treynor used a solid defensive performance to escape a scrappy West Central Valley team 45-34 in Friday night’s Class 2A regional semifinal in Treynor.

“The end goal was win and advance to Wednesday night and that’s what we did,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “I told the girls they should feel good about that. I know we’ve had some bumps in the road that we’re kind of frustrated with, but the girls hung with the game plan and, survive and advance.”

The Cardinals made the first run with an 11-2 spurt to start the night. However, the Wildcats had an answer of their own in the second quarter with an 8-0 run that ultimately helped bring the game back within two points.

“It definitely wasn’t our best game, but in the postseason you just have to survive and advance,” Cardinal Clara Teigland said. “That’s been our saying this postseason. This game was tough and Wednesday will be no different.”

Teigland led Treynor with 23 points on the night.

Neither team generated much offense in the second half as the two teams combined for just 12 points in the third quarter the Cardinals created just enough offense, partially thanks to a 7-3 run to close the game, to fend off the pesky Wildcats.

With the win, Treynor will meet fellow Western Iowa Conference member and Class 2A No. 14 Underwood in the regional final. The two teams split the regular season contests and Treynor knows what they can and cannot do if they want to get back to State for the second year in a row.

“Like I told the girls, there are only 16 teams left now and there’s a lot of teams that would love to be in our position,” Chapman said. “It’s no secret for our girls, they want to get back to Des Moines, that going to be the goal on Wednesday and as soon as we’re done with this interview, I’ll be making a plan for our opponent.”

“The last game just gave us more motivation to win this one,” Teigland added. “Des Moines is where we want to end our season and the goal is right there now and I think we have the coach and the players to achieve that goal. It’ll be a great fight.”

Tip-off between Treynor and Underwood is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs.

West Central Valley (11-11) 9 11 5 9 — 34

Treynor (21-2) 17 8 7 13 — 45

West Central Valley: Madelyn Jaeger 21, Isabella Munoz 6, Kinsey Alt 3, Cathy Marlow 2, Tasha Williams 2

Treynor: Clara Teigland 23, Alexa Schwartz 12, Ella Tiarks 4, Emma Flathers 3, Jozie Lewis 3