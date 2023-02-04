Class 2A No. 10 Treynor had one of their best shooting games of the season, sinking 14 threes to defeat Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert 70-63 in Council Bluffs on Saturday afternoon.

“This is a huge win especially when you’re getting ready for the postseason tournaments,” Cardinals coach Joe Chapman said. “You got to give St. Albert credit, we started off really well, and they just kept clawing their way back each time. They're going to be a tough team to beat in 1A. I’m very proud of our girls' tenacity today against them.

Treynor came out with some hot shooting as they took a 10-point lead, 17-7 by the midpoint of the first quarter. The Saintes struck back to trim the lead down to five on two separate occasions early in the second quarter.

The Cardinals sank four big threes in the quarter to pull back ahead by double digits, 36-23 at halftime.

The Cardinals scored the first basket to boost their lead to 15, but the Saintes were not going to go that easy. An 11-0 run field by a trio of threes and a jumper in the paint by Missy Evezic, and all of a sudden Treynor’s 15-point advantage shrunk to four points.

“We knew we’d face a lot of adversity with them and their size,” Treynor junior Alexa Schwartz said. “We knew that we were at a size disadvantage so we had to keep pushing and doing what we could on offense and defense. We played really good defense tonight which got us a few extra possessions, and we were able to cash in on some of those.”

A pair of threes pushed Treynor back ahead by 10, and the Saintes again rallied back to get within five, but another pair of threes pushed the Cardinals back ahead by 11 with three minutes to go in the third quarter. Once again the Saintes crept back within seven by the end of the third quarter.

“We’re always looking to make the extra pass and create the open look,” Treynor Freshman Nora Konz said. “Out drives and kick-out passes were working really well and we created some open shots, and we put them in.”

The Saintes cut the Cardinal's lead down to two possessions multiple times in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals kept sinking the threes to never allow the Saintes to get closer than four points as they held on for the win.

“They shot the ball extremely well, and when you shoot the ball that well you’re going to win,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “As well as they shot, I’m really proud of how these girls stayed with it and battled. That game still went down to the end.

“These are the games that make us better. You tell me how many other teams are playing our schedule in 1A hopefully we’ll see the dividends here in the postseason. We play these games for a reason, and this game as well as last night was another step in the right direction to be the best team we can be in the postseason.”

Schwartz led Treynor with 22 points, Konz was right behind her with 20 points, and Clara Tiegland scored 16 points.

Coach Chapman says the Saintes size was a test that his team hasn’t seen much of this season and had some praise for the St. Albert post Evezic, who posted 22 points and 12 rebounds despite being double-teamed most of the day.

“We haven’t seen a post like Evezic all year so it was great for us to finally play against a post like her,” Chapman said. “She is truly a force to deal with. We tried a few different things on her, and I don’t think one single thing worked that great, but we’ll look at the film and see what worked better and what didn’t.”

Ella Klusman had 15 points to add for the Saintes, and Lena Rosloniec had 11.

For Treynor, this win bumps them up to 17-2 on the season as they looked forward to this game before heading into another big game on Tuesday against Underwood. The Saintes fall to 15-5 and will now wait for the winner of Diagnol and Lennox to begin thee Class 1A regional tournament on Feb. 14.

Treynor (16-2) 17 19 14 20 – 70

St. Albert (15-4) 12 11 20 20 – 63