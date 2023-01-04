GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cardinals late runs push past Lady Vikes

Class 2A No. 4 Treynor won a scrappy, low-scoring Western Iowa Conference contest on AHSTW on Tuesday night in Treynor 46-23.

The Lady Vikes used their defense and Treynor’s cold shooting night to stay within striking distance through the first half. But an 8-2 run to close the second quarter and a 16-0 run favoring the Cardinals through the third and fourth quarters helped the fourth-ranked Cardinals put away the Lady Vikes.

“I have to give a lot of credit to AHSTW, they’re playing very well, they stuck to their gameplan and again give big credit to their defense,” Cardinals coach Joe Chapman said. “We don’t care if this game was during break or if it's been a while since we played a game. We didn’t shoot very well, but credit to our girls for finding a way.

“When you don’t shoot well then you have to do some other things to make up for that, and we preach a lot of little things like taking care of the ball, boxing out, spacing and effort, and to hold them to 23 points when we didn’t shoot that well is great.”

The Lady Vikes came out with some strong defense, holding the Cardinals to eight points until the final minute of the first quarter, where the Cardinals tacked on five quick points.

The Cardinals made some early layups in transition to start the second quarter but then were held scoreless for the next five minutes of the quarter before coming back to life with an 8-2 run to close the first half.

The offensive woes returned for the Cardinals and stayed through the majority of the third quarter until about two minutes remained in the third. The Cardinals scored the final 10 points of the quarter to take a 15-point advantage.

The Cards built off that lead to an 18-1 run before the visitors had an answer, but AHSTW wasn’t able to create enough offense to close the gap.

“We started slow on offense, our shots just weren’t falling,” junior Alexa Schwartz said. “It didn’t really matter though because we know that we can score in different ways. Our defense, in the end, helped our offense get going late and pull away.”

Schwartz led the Cardinals with 16 points, and her teammate senior Clara Teigland added 12 points for Treynor.

Junior Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with 13 points.

With the win, the fourth-ranked Cardinals improve to 11-0 and now prepare for a big test on Friday against Class 2A No. 9 Underwood at 6 p.m. Though the offense isn’t quite where they want it for the road ahead, they look to keep building it up with each win, and their defense has the Cardinals thinking big as they brace for the second half of the season.

“We knew we had a run in us for a while, we just had trouble starting one,” Chapman said. “Second half we finally got one. Our effort was always there, and we got the shots, so I don’t it’s anything we need to change in terms of how we run the offense, w just got to get to work and shoot better.”

“The break didn’t help us, and we might have been just a bit rusty coming out,” Schwartz added. “There’s definitely some things that we have to tweak, but overall it’s just about coming in prepared. We’ll keep working on our shooting, and we’ll be good.”

AHSTW will be back in action on Friday at 6 p.m. as they host Tri-Center in Avoca.

AHSTW (3-7) 8 6 6 3 – 23

Treynor (11-0) 13 12 10 11 – 46