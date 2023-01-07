GIRLS BASKETBALL:First quarter run leads Titans past Cardinals

Lewis Central used a big run in the first quarter to pull away from Clarinda on Friday night to win a Hawkeye 10 conference game 57-31.

“I thought we came out and started the game well and executed well,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. “We made some shots early on, which makes a big difference. When the ball goes in the hoop for you, it makes things easier.

“Again, we started well, then kind of coasted through, did enough, and still did some good things, but definitely still need to clean some things up.”

After Clarinda made the first shot of the game Lewis Central responded with a 22-0 run that spanned up to the final seconds of the first quarter when Jerzee Knight made a three at the buzzer for the Cardinals.

The Titan's offense slowed down in the second and third quarters as both defenses made scoring difficult, however, the Titans still kept gradually increasing their lead and pulling away with their tenacious defense.

“Our defense tonight really helped us a lot,” sophomore Brooke Larsen said. “Clarinda is a fast and quick team and we struggle with that sometimes, so it came down to us executing our 2-3 and forcing them to kick out the ball and stop them from driving to the basket. Offensively, if we keep reversing the ball, and it worked really smoothly we’ll make enough shots as we did here.”

Larsen led the Titans with 18 points. Gracie Hays also had a solid night with 11 points, and Kylee Brown and Sydney Thien each contributed six points.

While the offense had some rough spots in the second half creating some turnovers helped the Titans stay in control.

“Sometimes our defense is the best offense,” Hanafan said. “If we can buckle down and get some defensive stops and then get out and run in transition, that’s what we’re always looking to do. The kids played good defense, and they played hard.”

The Titans will play again on the road on Friday when they travel to Creston to face the Panthers at 6 p.m.

Clarinda (3-8) 5 7 8 9 – 31

Lewis Central (8-3) 22 10 10 15 – 57