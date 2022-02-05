Girls Basketball: Fourth quarter carries Cardinals by Saintes

Class 2A No. 4 Treynor girls basketball used a key fourth quarter to rally past St. Albert on Saturday morning for a 38-32 win at the 16th annual MAC Shootout.

“It was almost a mirror image of our game on Thursday (at (AHSTW),” Cardinals coach Joe Chapman said. “We came out with a lot of energy and we were confident and prepared, but then got into another funk offensively in the second quarter. Then in the second half, we came out on fire again, so there’s a lot of positives here.”

In a battle of two of the state’s best defenses, Treynor held the Saintes to just three points in the first quarter as the Cardinals made the first move with a 10-1 run to close the quarter.

The Saintes buckled down defensively, spurring a 16-2 run over roughly 11 minutes of game time through the second and beginning of the third quarter. The run would put the Saintes up as much as seven points halfway through the third quarter.

However, two Saintes turnovers that turned into transition lay-ups quickly put Treynor right back into the game.

“Those two turnovers were the key swinging point of this game,” St Albert head coach Wettengel said. “It’s how they initially broke that 11-minute scoring drought they had and just like that it’s down to a three-point game. That was a huge momentum swing and it was just a total lack of focus on our part to have the guards get the ball stolen like it was, it’s inexcusable.”

The offenses started heating up the third quarter as the teams traded baskets for 33 combined points in the frame. The Saintes clung to their lead until the Cardinals made an 11-1 run in the fourth quarter to take control.

“We ran three different defenses because we knew we had to mix it up on them,” Treynor sophomore Alexa Schwartz said. “We knew we had to guard them with full effort every possession and we did and our offense did enough to make the run.”

Schwartz led Treynor and all scorers with 14 points. Junior Clara Teigland added 11 more points for the Cardinals.

Senior Pearl Reisz led St. Albert with 11 points.

Treynor will head to Underwood for their final regular season game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Saintes will now prepare for their regional first round game against East Union on Thursday. Tipoff at a 7 p.m. at St. Albert.

Treynor (18-1) 10 2 16 11 38

St. Albert (13-6) 3 11 17 1 – 32

Treynor: Alexa Schwartz 14, Clara Teigland 11, Kasey Lang 6, Emma Flathers 2, Jozie Lewis 2, Brooklyn Sedlak 2, Jadyn Huisman 1

St. Albert: Pearl Reisz 11, Lena Rosloniec 8, Missy Evezic 5, Ella Klusman 4, Grace Manz 2, Lily Krohn 2