GIRLS BASKETBALL: Friday Night Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Lewis Central 71 Creston 47: Class 4A No. 15 Lewis Central built a double-digit lead by halftime and then doubled their lead by the end of the third quarter to pound the Panthers on the road.

Lucy Scott was on fire all night as she hit nine 3-pointers and scored 36 points to lead the Titans in the HAwkeye 10 conference win.

Lewis Central (9-3) 16 14 26 15 – 71

Creston (4-8) 6 11 11 19 – 47

Treynor 72 Missouri Valley 18: Class 2A No. 9 Treynor lept out to a commanding 53-7 lead by halftime to make short work of the Lady Reds at home.

Clara Teigland topped Treynor with 18 points and Nora Konza added 15 points in the win.

Missouri Valley (2-10) 1 6 4 7 – 18

Treynor (12-1) 23 28 15 6 – 72

Tri-Center 44 Audubon 18: The Trojans held the Wheelers to just six points in the first half as they pull away quickly to snap a two-game skid.

Alexis Flaharty and Quincey Schneckloth each scored 10 points for the Trojans and Cassidy Cunningham had eight points in TC’s win.

Tri-Center (7-6) 11 11 13 9 – 44

Audubon (1-11) 1 5 2 10 – 18

Underwood 40 AHSTW 23: Class 2A No. 7 Underwood used their tenacious defense to make up for some offensive struggles and earn their seventh straight win.

Alizabeth Jacobsen had another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Delaney Ambrose tacked on 11 for the Eagles in the win.

AHSTW (5-9) 4 4 3 12 – 23

Underwood (10-2) 9 13 8 10 – 40

Kuemper Catholic 53 Glenwood 50: The Knights overcame an early deficit to upset Class 4A No. 14 Glenwood in Carroll.

Jenna Hopp had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rams. Kate Hughes posted 13 for the Rams while Lauren Hughes added 12 points.

Bishop Heelan 65 Abraham Lincoln 39: Class 4A No. 4 Bishop Heelan built a 12-point lead by halftime over the Lynx and continued to build on it each quarter.

Preslie Girres led the Lynx with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas had 10 points to go with three assists.

Abraham Lincoln (7-5) 14 6 8 11 – 39

Bishop Heelan (8-2) 18 14 16 17 – 65

IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 25: After falling behind early, the Wolves outscored the Bulldogs 33-17 for the rest of the game to earn the road win.

Elyssa Amdor had 11 points to lead Riverside.

IKM-Manning (5-7) 5 11 13 9 – 38

Riverside (5-8) 8 7 4 6 – 25

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Thomas Jefferson 18: The Warriors held the Jackets to just six points in the first half, while their offense burst out to 40 points by halftime.

Thomas Jefferson (2-8) 2 4 7 5 – 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-7) 18 22 14 10 – 64