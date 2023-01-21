GIRLS BASKETBALL: Improving Lady Vikes adds to their momentum with win over Wheelers

AHSTW’s Lady Vikes keep raising their stock in 2023 and did so again on Friday night as they defeated Audubon 53-35 in Avoca.

The Lady Vikes held the Wheelers to just points in the second half as their defense forced the Wheelers to take shots outside of the paint and around the perimeter.

“It was a very well-put-together night from the girls,” Lady Vikes coach Jill Vanderhoof said. “We had pretty good defense despite some miscommunication points, but did well to share the ball and pass the ball around very well offensively.”

The Lady Vikes also keep looking for ways to improve their offense. Against Audubon, Delaney Goshorn helped lead the charge with 16 points.

“It feels good to keep getting wins toward the end of the season,” Goshorn said. “We’re finally seeing everything click together and our past few games here have shown that.”

Notably, Ellie Peterson added another 15 points and Graycen Partlow scored 13 points.

After Friday’s win, AHSTW has won four of their last six games with those two losses coming against state-ranked opponents. Even in those defeats, Vanderhoof keeps seeing the improvement she wants with this team and loves the momentum the girls are creating.

“Defensively we’ve sat on our heels a bit and didn’t always go for the ball and played a little too safe,” Vanderhoof said. “We’ve been really preaching about occasionally taking the risk and going for the steal, getting on the floor, and all these little things that can get us extra possessions.

“They’ve taken that to heart and have really made that change and it’s helping us fuel and improve our offense in result.”

“Our conference is always super tough so getting wins here and there really help us as we get closer to the end of our season,” Goshorn added. “We’ve all played together and against these teams for a while. We know what we have to do to compete in each game and knowing where all our teammates are at on the floor in these games really helps our defense play stronger and our offense to play fluently.”

The Lady Vikes will look to keep their momentum going as they travel to Missouri Valley

Audubon (1-14) 11 9 6 9 – 35

AHSTW (7-10) 17 12 13 11 – 53