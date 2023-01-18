GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lynx shine over Stars, Cardinals, Eagles, and Vikes earn conference wins

Abraham Lincoln 61 Sioux City North 30: The Lynx defense made it a difficult night for the Stars as they pulled away and doubled up on the Stars to earn a Missouri River Conference win.

Hutson Rau had a big night scoring the game-high 26 points and Emily Pomernackas added another 11 points for AL.

Sioux City North (3-11) 6 9 10 5 – 30

Abraham Lincoln (8-5) 17 15 16 13 – 61

Sioux City West 66 Thomas Jefferson 28: The Wolverines used a key second quarter where they outscored the Yellow Jackets 23-5 to pull away with an MRC win.

Taryn Gant and Samara Alcaraz had eight points each for Thomas Jefferson.

Sioux City West (6-6) 18 23 17 8 – 66

Thomas Jefferson (2-10) 8 5 6 9 – 28

Underwood 49 Riverside 15: The Class 2A No. 7 Eagles completed the season sweep over after holding the Bulldogs to just four first-half points.

Alizabeth Jacobsen led all scorers with 18 points and had seven rebounds. Aliyah Humphrey added nine points for the Eagles with three assists.

Underwood (12-2) 13 15 12 9 – 49

Riverside (5-10) 2 2 6 5 – 15

Treynor 65 Audubon 32: Class 2A No. 9 Treynor took a 25-point lead by the end of the first quarter to make quick work of the Wheelers.

Clara Teigland led Treynor with 19 points. Nora Konz also had a solid night scoring 11, and Kasey Lang and Alexa Schwartz finished with eight points each.

Audubon (1-13) 2 15 9 6 – 32

Treynor (13-1) 27 14 19 5 – 65

AHSTW 55 IKM-MAnning 52: The Lady Vikes earned a WIC road win in Manning to snap a two-game skid.

Delaney Goshorn scored 21 points to lead AHSTW, while Rylie Knop and Ellie Peterson had 11 each for AHSTW in the win.

AHSTW improves to 6-10 on the season while IKM-Manning fell to 5-8.