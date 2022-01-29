Girls Basketball: Lynx shut down Saintes

After playing games the night before, the Abraham Lincoln and St. Albert girls basketball teams took the floor for a city contest at A.L., where the Lynx defeated the Saintes 57-38.

The Saintes wasted no time getting to business with a 12-0 run to start the game which led to an impressive 17-6 lead after the first quarter. The Saintes wouldn’t double that output until 4:38 remained in the fourth quarter, though, as the Lynx answered in a big way with a 20-0 run spanning the first six minutes of the second quarter.

“You got to give St. Albert some credit,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. “They came out blazing and hit their shots early and we couldn’t hit the bottom of the net if we tried in the first quarter. But, we came out sticking to the plan and things turned around for us, and what was nice was we not only got the lead but then extended it as well. ”

The Saintes could only muster four points for the second quarter as the Lynx took a 28-21 lead into the halftime break.

“I thought we had a great start, but a good start isn’t a finish,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “You’ve got to keep playing hard all the way through and I thought the game really changed when Missy (Evezic) picked up her second foul early in that second quarter. We just weren’t able to get any momentum back after sitting her down from that point on.”

The Lynx would continue to roll in the second half, as they forced 10 turnovers in the third quarter to build upon their lead. The defensive pressure and inside shooting for the Lynx helped them dictate the tempo through the fourth quarter as well to snap the Saintes’ six-game win streak.

“We started really slow, but we just reminded ourselves what we need to do and work on,” Lynx senior Baylie Girres said. “We came out right away in the second quarter and caught fire and we just found ways to keep it going, and helped us stay in front.”

Girres, who scored a game-high 18 points, announced earlier on Saturday that she will be continuing her athletic and academic careers at Morningside College in Sioux City. Getting a win and choosing a school to play basketball for four more years has made this a day to remember for her.

“It’s been a great day,” Girres said. “It’s really exciting to be going on to an exciting program next year and I’m going to enjoy what’s left here with my current team, but I can’t wait to join them at Morningside.”

Junior Jeena Carle also scored a game-high 18 points for the Lynx.

Senior Pearl Reisz led the Saintes with 10 points.

Abraham Lincoln will return to the court on Tuesday at Sioux City West at 5:30 p.m. St. Albert will be back on Monday as they host Logan-Magnolia at 7:30 p.m.