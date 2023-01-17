 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saintes and Eagles roll to victory

  • Updated
St. Albert 52 AHSTW 34: Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert pulled away from an upset-minded AHSTW team with a 20-8 fourth quarter to claim a non-conference win on Monday night in Council Bluffs.

Missy Evezic registered a double-double to lead the Saintes with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

AHSTW (5-10) 10 8 8 8 – 34

St. Albert (13-1) 16 11 5 20 – 52

Underwood 67 Missouri Valley 24: Class 2A No. 7 Underwood Used a key first half, where they outscored the Lady Reds 37-14 in the first half

Alizabeth Jacobsen led the Eagles with 17 points, Aliyah Humphrey added another 13, and Leah Hall contributed nine.

Missouri Valley (2-11) 6 8 10 0 – 24

Underwood (11-2) 22 15 18 12 – 67

Shenandoah 46 Tri-Center 32: The Fillies held the Trojans to just four points in the second quarter and went on an 8-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Trojans.

Cassidy Cunningham led TC with 10 points and had three rebounds.

Shenandoah (8-7) 7 8 19 12 – 46

Tri-Center (7-7) 10 4 11 7 – 32

Clarinda 40 Riverside 24: The Bulldogs shot just 20 percent from the court as the offense struggled to find a rhythm.

Sophia Taylor and Madison Kelley each had six points for Riverside.

Clarinda (4-10) 6 12 9 13 – 40

Riverside (5-8) 2 7 5 10 – 24

