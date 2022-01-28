Girls Basketball: Saintes shut down Trojans

St. Albert girls basketball held Atlantic to just six first-half points in the first half and made the Trojan offense struggle at times along the way to a 48-27 win on Friday night at home.

The Saintes held Atlantic scoreless in the first quarter and held them to just one field goal in the second quarter.

Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said he was very pleased with his defense for setting another strong tempo, despite Atlantic playing some solid defense themselves.

“The girls played really assignment sharp,” he said. “They provided help for each other when needed and we played very sound defensively. Atlantic also played some really good defense and kept us at just 16 points. You won’t sell too many tickets with that score, but they did a lot of good things defensively as well to slow us down."

The offense for both teams picked up in the second half, especially for the Saintes who doubled their points total in the second half from their total in the first half. The Saintes also sank five 3s in the second half to run away with their sixth straight win.

“We just started to hit shots again,” Wettengel said. “It just came down to a matter of us starting to hit our shots. It really makes the game a lot easier when you’re able to make some shots, and we sank about five 3s in that half and that really helped us get going.”

St. Albert’s lone senior Pearl Reisz, on senior night, led the scoring with 17 points and three steals. Notably, sophomore Missy Evezic had a double-double for the Saintes with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Evezic also had five blocks in this game.

The Saintes will take on the Abraham Lincoln Lynx at A.L. on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

St. Albert (12-4) 7 9 15 17 -- 48

Atlantic (7-10) 0 6 9 12 -- 27